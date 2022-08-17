Rihanna Pictured For First Time With Baby Boy Amid A$AP Rocky Charges

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been pictured in public with their baby for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted out with their son for the very first time since the Savage X Fenty owner gave birth in May.

Rihanna has been pictured for the first time with her baby boy three months after she gave birth!

The ‘ANTI’ songstress and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky were spotted getting off their private plane in Los Angeles with their son over the weekend, in pictures obtained by this publication.

This is the first time the pair have been seen out and about with their bundle of joy after they made a few appearances together as a couple in recent months.

Why Rihanna Hasn’t Shared A Picture Of Her Baby Boy Just Yet

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair: Inside The Newest Addition To Riri’s Empire

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were pictured in public with their son for the first time. Picture: Alamy

Riri and Rocky are yet to share their baby’s name or any pictures as of yet.

The couple’s outing with their newborn comes as A$AP was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm after he was arrested in April over allegedly shooting his friend during a disagreement in Los Angeles last November.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on Monday.

A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm. Picture: Alamy

A$AP Rocky was arrested in April of this year. Picture: Alamy

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna became parents in May. Picture: Getty

The 33-year-old ‘Goldie’ rapper could face up to nine years in prison if he’s found guilty.

A$AP had been arrested shortly after landing at LAX following a trip with Rihanna in Barbados just a short few weeks before she was expected to give birth.

The rap star - real name Rakim Mayers - is due to appear in court on Wednesday to answer to the two charges of assault.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital