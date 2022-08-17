Rihanna Pictured For First Time With Baby Boy Amid A$AP Rocky Charges

17 August 2022, 16:26

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been pictured in public with their baby for the first time
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been pictured in public with their baby for the first time. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted out with their son for the very first time since the Savage X Fenty owner gave birth in May.

Rihanna has been pictured for the first time with her baby boy three months after she gave birth!

The ‘ANTI’ songstress and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky were spotted getting off their private plane in Los Angeles with their son over the weekend, in pictures obtained by this publication.

This is the first time the pair have been seen out and about with their bundle of joy after they made a few appearances together as a couple in recent months.

Why Rihanna Hasn’t Shared A Picture Of Her Baby Boy Just Yet

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair: Inside The Newest Addition To Riri’s Empire

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were pictured in public with their son for the first time
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were pictured in public with their son for the first time. Picture: Alamy

Riri and Rocky are yet to share their baby’s name or any pictures as of yet.

The couple’s outing with their newborn comes as A$AP was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm after he was arrested in April over allegedly shooting his friend during a disagreement in Los Angeles last November.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on Monday.

A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm
A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm. Picture: Alamy
A$AP Rocky was arrested in April of this year
A$AP Rocky was arrested in April of this year. Picture: Alamy
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna became parents in May
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna became parents in May. Picture: Getty

The 33-year-old ‘Goldie’ rapper could face up to nine years in prison if he’s found guilty.

A$AP had been arrested shortly after landing at LAX following a trip with Rihanna in Barbados just a short few weeks before she was expected to give birth.

The rap star - real name Rakim Mayers - is due to appear in court on Wednesday to answer to the two charges of assault.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Brooklyn Beckham talks about being a chef

Brooklyn Beckham Said His Career As A Chef Paid For His Sports Car

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

Selena Gomez Is Releasing A Rated R Documentary

Ekin-Su has explained how she got the pink mark on her shoulder on Love Island

Ekin-Su Addresses Fan Concerns Over Mysterious Shoulder Mark From Love Island Accident

Florence Pugh has spoken about her Don't Worry Darling sex scenes

Florence Pugh Wants People To Focus Less On Her Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

Instagram has a new feature to let you hide diet-related content

New Instagram Feature Lets You Hide Weight Loss Adverts – Here’s How To Activate It

Kylie Jenner on why the name Wolf Webster wasn't the right fit for her son

Kylie Jenner Reveals Why Wolf Webster Never Stuck As Her Baby Boy's Name

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star