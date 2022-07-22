Rihanna’s Fenty Hair: Inside The Newest Addition To Riri’s Empire

22 July 2022, 12:32

Rihanna's new empire Fenty Hair and all the details
Rihanna's new empire Fenty Hair and all the details. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s everything you need to know about Fenty Hair from the release date to products as Rihanna gears up for her next business venture.

Rihanna is said to be embarking on her next big business idea in the form of Fenty Hair.

Following on from her hugely successful makeup and skincare lines; Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, we have no doubt that Fenty Hair will make her billionaire status soar even more!

Riri also struck gold with her lingerie company Savage X Fenty, which was valued as a billion-dollar business last year - so it’s only fitting the ‘ANTI’ songstress continue with her business ventures.

Rihanna Is America's Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire

Rihanna Reveals Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of

So, when will Fenty Hair be released and what products will it sell?

Here’s everything we know so far about what the mum-of-one is cooking up…

Rihanna is said to be launching haircare line Fenty Hair
Rihanna is said to be launching haircare line Fenty Hair. Picture: Getty

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair release date

Documents obtained by Billboard show Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade, LLC, filed two applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Fenty Hair on July 15.

This comes a year after rumours first began swirling around the release of Fenty Hair, so naturally, it’s fair to think a release date could be shared within the next year.

However, as Riri is yet to officially announce her new business venture herself, we could be waiting a little while!

Rihanna has reportedly trademarked Fenty Hair
Rihanna has reportedly trademarked Fenty Hair. Picture: Getty
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have taken the world by storm
Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have taken the world by storm. Picture: Getty

What products will Fenty Hair include?

According to the filings obtained, the hair products sold by Fenty Hair will range from accessories such as hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs, and more.

It’s also been widely reported that the haircare line will offer products ranging from hair preparation, shampoo and hair colouring to straightening tools, waving stylers, hair relaxing products and even hair glitter.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's Renaissance: Everything You Need To Know From Tracklist To Genre

Love Island fans have been calling for the Twitter challenge to return

Why There Won’t Be A Tweet Challenge On Love Island This Year

Taylor has made her return to the stage!

Taylor Swift Joins Haim Onstage In Surprise London Show

Kourtney Kardashian denied son Mason Disick is behind those viral social media accounts

Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addresses Those Alleged Mason Disick Social Media Accounts

Taylor Swift joined Where The Crawdads Sing to write a soundtrack

Taylor Swift And Where The Crawdads Sing: What You Need To Know About Her Involvement

Who is Chase from Where The Crawdads Sing?

Who Plays Chase Andrews In Where The Crawdads Sing?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star