Rihanna’s Fenty Hair: Inside The Newest Addition To Riri’s Empire

Rihanna's new empire Fenty Hair and all the details. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Here’s everything you need to know about Fenty Hair from the release date to products as Rihanna gears up for her next business venture.

Rihanna is said to be embarking on her next big business idea in the form of Fenty Hair.

Following on from her hugely successful makeup and skincare lines; Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, we have no doubt that Fenty Hair will make her billionaire status soar even more!

Riri also struck gold with her lingerie company Savage X Fenty, which was valued as a billion-dollar business last year - so it’s only fitting the ‘ANTI’ songstress continue with her business ventures.

So, when will Fenty Hair be released and what products will it sell?

Here’s everything we know so far about what the mum-of-one is cooking up…

Rihanna is said to be launching haircare line Fenty Hair. Picture: Getty

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair release date

Documents obtained by Billboard show Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade, LLC, filed two applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Fenty Hair on July 15.

This comes a year after rumours first began swirling around the release of Fenty Hair, so naturally, it’s fair to think a release date could be shared within the next year.

However, as Riri is yet to officially announce her new business venture herself, we could be waiting a little while!

Rihanna has reportedly trademarked Fenty Hair. Picture: Getty

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have taken the world by storm. Picture: Getty

What products will Fenty Hair include?

According to the filings obtained, the hair products sold by Fenty Hair will range from accessories such as hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs, and more.

It’s also been widely reported that the haircare line will offer products ranging from hair preparation, shampoo and hair colouring to straightening tools, waving stylers, hair relaxing products and even hair glitter.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info!

