Rihanna Is America's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Woman With $1.4 Billion Fortune

Rihanna's net worth keeps climbing. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Rihanna has broken records as her net worth climbs to $1.4 billion thanks to her Fenty ranges and unstoppable pop career.

Rihanna is now officially the youngest self-made female billionaire in the US as her lucrative business endeavour continues to climb in worth.

From her near-two-decade-long music career to her make-up and clothing ranges such as Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty, the 34-year-old star has accumulated quite the impressive wealth.

CNBC reports that the 'Love On The Brain' songstress is not only the wealthiest female musician in the world – which was confirmed in August 2021 – but has topped Forbes' annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row.

Rihanna is now worth an estimated $1.4 billion. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna's net worth is approximated to be an eye-watering $1.4 billion (£1.2 billion) thanks to her extremely successful business endeavours.

The Fenty Beauty CEO ranked 21st overall for billionaires under the age of 40, with her whopping net worth having risen at impressive rates due to the success of her multiple ranges under the Fenty name.

The lingerie line Savage X Fenty is reportedly worth $3 billion, with Riri owning one-third stake in the company, making up a huge portion of her wealth.

Rihanna's Fenty lines have accumulated a massive net worth collectively. Picture: Getty

Rihanna also owns half of the inclusive beauty line Fenty Beauty, which is also valued around the $3 billion mark. Her newest range Fenty Skin is estimated to rack up annual sales of around $500 million in its first year – making her Forbes states understandable.

Another notable name on the Forbes list was Kim Kardashian, who at 41-year-old is the next-youngest billionaire with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

