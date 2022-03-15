Rihanna Reveals Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of

15 March 2022, 17:03

Rihanna shared which of her songs are her favourite
Rihanna shared which of her songs are her favourite. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has a huge catalogue of bops - but here are her favourites.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna has been sharing exactly which of her songs from over the years are her all-time favourites.

At the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta stores in Los Angeles, Riri looked a vision in a stunning silver co-ord accessorised with a diamond belly chain across her growing baby bump.

Rihanna Displays Growing Baby Bump As She Steps Out In Most Iconic Pregnancy Outfit Yet

Not only did the pregnant songstress look incredible, but she also treated fans to some special interactions, giving us the ultimate content.

Rih joined social media star and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira for a short Q&A, spilling the tea on which of her bops she’s most proud of.

Rihanna admitted her favourite songs from her discography are 'Needed Me' and 'Diamonds'
Rihanna admitted her favourite songs from her discography are 'Needed Me' and 'Diamonds'. Picture: Getty

But first, Mikayla poked fun at fans’ tireless ask of when Riri is dropping her next album, saying in a video she uploaded to TikTok: “The people wanna know when the album is but I have a better question.

“What song are you most proud of that you’ve come out with?”

While the Savage X Fenty founder has a think, Mikayla adds: “My favourite song is ‘Unfaithful’,” to which Rihanna hilariously questions her, saying: “Most proud of?”

'Needed Me' be Rihanna dropped in 2016
'Needed Me' be Rihanna dropped in 2016. Picture: YouTube
Rihanna dropped 'Diamonds' in 2012
Rihanna dropped 'Diamonds' in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Finally coming to a conclusion, the expectant mother admits: “I love ‘Needed Me’, I also love a good ‘Diamonds’.”

Riri then shows off some of her huge diamond rocks on her hands, adding: “You know, I love diamonds,” while laughing.

We have to say - those are some 10/10 track options!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry's new range looks incredible on Mick Fleetwood

Harry Styles Shares First Photos Of Mick Fleetwood Wearing 'Pleasing'

A heatwave is apparently coming to the UK in April

A Heatwave Is Apparently Coming To The UK This April

Zendaya has had quite the career already

How Did Zendaya Become So Famous? Her Career Evolution From Disney To Euphoria

Jonathan Bailey has revealed the tricks behind how Bridgerton film their steamy sex scenes

The Unexpected Prop Bridgerton Use During Sex Scenes

Lily James admitted she keeps slipping into an American accent after filming Pam & Tommy

Lily James Is Stuck With An American Accent Months After Filming Pam And Tommy

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star