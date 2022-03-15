Rihanna Reveals Which Of Her Songs She’s Most Proud Of

Rihanna shared which of her songs are her favourite. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Rihanna has a huge catalogue of bops - but here are her favourites.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rihanna has been sharing exactly which of her songs from over the years are her all-time favourites.

At the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta stores in Los Angeles, Riri looked a vision in a stunning silver co-ord accessorised with a diamond belly chain across her growing baby bump.

Rihanna Displays Growing Baby Bump As She Steps Out In Most Iconic Pregnancy Outfit Yet

Not only did the pregnant songstress look incredible, but she also treated fans to some special interactions, giving us the ultimate content.

Rih joined social media star and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira for a short Q&A, spilling the tea on which of her bops she’s most proud of.

Rihanna admitted her favourite songs from her discography are 'Needed Me' and 'Diamonds'. Picture: Getty

But first, Mikayla poked fun at fans’ tireless ask of when Riri is dropping her next album, saying in a video she uploaded to TikTok: “The people wanna know when the album is but I have a better question.

“What song are you most proud of that you’ve come out with?”

While the Savage X Fenty founder has a think, Mikayla adds: “My favourite song is ‘Unfaithful’,” to which Rihanna hilariously questions her, saying: “Most proud of?”

'Needed Me' be Rihanna dropped in 2016. Picture: YouTube

Rihanna dropped 'Diamonds' in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Finally coming to a conclusion, the expectant mother admits: “I love ‘Needed Me’, I also love a good ‘Diamonds’.”

Riri then shows off some of her huge diamond rocks on her hands, adding: “You know, I love diamonds,” while laughing.

We have to say - those are some 10/10 track options!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital