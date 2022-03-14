Rihanna Displays Growing Baby Bump As She Steps Out In Most Iconic Pregnancy Outfit Yet

Rihanna has stepped out with an incredible silver co-ord outfit in the latest of her glam pregnancy looks. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna is serving nothing but looks as she approaches her due date in the most stylish outfits.

Rihanna and her growing baby bump are the moment!

The ‘ANTI’ songstress announced she’s pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in late January and has since been serving nonstop looks at every given moment.

Fans have been sent into meltdown multiple times in recent weeks as Riri has stepped out with a whole new level of maternity looks, and her latest has broken the internet.

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Rihanna stepped out in a stunning silver co-ord. Picture: Getty

Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby with A$AP Rocky. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram

Attending the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta in Los Angeles over the weekend, the ‘Work’ singer wow’ed us all with her silver twisted halter-neck crop top and long silver sequinned skirt.

She, of course, accessorised the outfit with a stunning diamond belly chain, showcasing an incredible bump-baring look that has been the talk of social media since.

Taking to Twitter to discuss how Rih is pretty much the biggest fashion inspo ever, one fan penned: “Oh Rihanna is so gorgeous,” alongside a snap of her posing with a fan at the Ulta store.

My goodness.. Rihanna is stunning pic.twitter.com/xz4pxGSoE8 — dani (@kordeilogy) March 13, 2022

Rihanna ATE this look up pic.twitter.com/bYMPPKmFCx — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) March 13, 2022

oh Rihanna is so gorgeous pic.twitter.com/4VrLOtbv5p — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) March 13, 2022

“OH ABSOLUTELY YES RIHANNA!!” another penned alongside her Fenty Beauty outfit, while another branded her, “a cool mom”.

“Rihanna ATE this look up,” shared another fan, and I think we can all agree we’re living for her unreal maternity looks!

Riri has even been making some adorable appearances at events with her ‘Fashion Killa’ rapper beau, where he has sweetly gushed about the expectant mother.

