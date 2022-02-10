Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna confirmed she’s expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky and has been updating fans with her pregnancy journey!

Rihanna confirmed she’s pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and we couldn’t be more excited!

The ‘ANTI’ songstress’ pregnancy photos went viral after she did a photoshoot with her rapper beau in New York, where she flaunted her growing baby bump in a hot pink puffer coat and low rise jeans.

The Savage X Fenty owner has since shared glimpses of her growing baby bump on her Instagram and we can’t cope with how incredible she looks!

Here are all of the photos of pregnant Riri so far, because we know you’re just as invested as us…

Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty

Rihanna is set to become a first-time mother this year. Picture: Getty

Rihanna is the ultimate fashion icon in the coolest mom-to-be outfit

Photographer Diggzy is the gift that keeps on giving after he shared another exclusive snap of the pregnant ‘Work’ singer - and this time she wore the coolest outfit we’ve ever seen, tbh.

It’s safe to say Riri is definitely #momgoals!

Rihanna shows off baby bump in stunning all-black outfit

The Fenty Beauty mogul has been nothing short of a fashion icon since her career began, so we’re not even surprised at how she sent fans into meltdown with her all-black lace-up outfit, flaunting her baby bump.

Rihanna posts baby bump on Instagram for the first time

Riri took to Instagram the day after news of her pregnancy broke from tha iconic photoshoot - and she shared an adorable baby bump snap which, quite frankly, made everyone’s hearts burst!

Rihanna has shared a series of stunning baby bump snaps. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement

Riri and A$AP looked more loved-up than ever when their pregnancy snaps first surfaced online, via photographer Diggzy, who has since been sharing exclusive snaps of the pregnant songstress.

