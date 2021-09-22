How To Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show In The UK

By Capital FM

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty vol.3 show is almost here, and it’s one of the rare US events that’s actually easy for us UK viewers to watch at the same time as everyone else.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show is back with a whole new line-up of celebrities getting involved.

From Vanessa Hudgens and Sabrina Carpenter to Normani and Gigi Hadid, the glamour-packed event is set to be bigger than ever as RiRi showcases her new line of lingerie.

The show airs in just a few days and fans can watch the catwalk, performances, and lingerie display all put together by Savage x Fenty She-E-O herself Rihanna from the comfort of their living rooms.

From Gigi Hadid To Vanessa Hudgens - All The Stars In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Here’s all the info you need on how to watch from the UK…

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show airs Friday. Picture: Getty

Rihanna at her Savage x Fenty 2018 show. Picture: Getty

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3. Picture: Getty

How to watch Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show in the UK

Savage x Fenty vol.3 will be available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 24 September, where Prime members can stream the show for free.

If you’re not a Prime member you might want to consider Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which will give you free next day delivery, obvs.

It will also be streaming on savagex.com.

The show was held at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in LA, where the most star-studded of guests joined the ‘Only Girl’ singer for a lingerie extravaganza.

What time is Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show coming out in the UK?

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show will most likely be added to Amazon Prime at midnight on Friday morning.

The new Savage lingerie line will become available on the website at the same time.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital