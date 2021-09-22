From Gigi Hadid To Vanessa Hudgens - All The Stars In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna has a star-studded line-up joining her for her 2021 Savage X Fenty show including Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Normani.

Rihanna is returning with her annual and very popular Savage X Fenty show, where she brings her famous lingerie line to the runway.

The show is known for bringing together an array of huge stars - models and performers - to put on a runway show of a lifetime.

Riri’s 2021 instalment of the show will be the third of its kind after the first volume dropped in 2018.

Does Rihanna Have Kids? Why The Internet Is Confused Over Majesty Photos

She has been teasing the new Savage X Fenty show for quite some time and now some very familiar faces are being revealed.

So, who exactly is set to appear on this year’s runway stage?

Let’s take a look at all the stars of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty 2021 show…

Rihanna's third Savage X Fenty show is dropping
Rihanna's third Savage X Fenty show is dropping. Picture: Getty

Who appears in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show 2021?

The confirmed stars so far, who have been teased, are (in no particular order) :

  • Gigi Hadid
  • Vanessa Hudgens
  • Normani
  • Emily Ratajkowski
  • Precious Lee
  • Joan Smalls
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Thuso Mbedu
  • Adriana Lima
  • Irina Shayk
  • Behati Prinsloo
  • Erykah Badu
  • Jeremy Pope
  • Lola Leon
  • Troye Sivan
Rihanna will be joined by a star-studded line-up at the Savage X Fenty show
Rihanna will be joined by a star-studded line-up at the Savage X Fenty show. Picture: Getty

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty 2021 show release date and how to watch

Rihanna’s third annual Savage X Fenty show is set to drop on Thursday, 24 September.

It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Get your alarms set!

