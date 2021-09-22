From Gigi Hadid To Vanessa Hudgens - All The Stars In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show
22 September 2021, 15:08
Rihanna has a star-studded line-up joining her for her 2021 Savage X Fenty show including Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Normani.
Rihanna is returning with her annual and very popular Savage X Fenty show, where she brings her famous lingerie line to the runway.
The show is known for bringing together an array of huge stars - models and performers - to put on a runway show of a lifetime.
Riri’s 2021 instalment of the show will be the third of its kind after the first volume dropped in 2018.
She has been teasing the new Savage X Fenty show for quite some time and now some very familiar faces are being revealed.
So, who exactly is set to appear on this year’s runway stage?
Let’s take a look at all the stars of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty 2021 show…
Who appears in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show 2021?
The confirmed stars so far, who have been teased, are (in no particular order) :
- Gigi Hadid
- Vanessa Hudgens
- Normani
- Emily Ratajkowski
- Precious Lee
- Joan Smalls
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Thuso Mbedu
- Adriana Lima
- Irina Shayk
- Behati Prinsloo
- Erykah Badu
- Jeremy Pope
- Lola Leon
- Troye Sivan
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty 2021 show release date and how to watch
Rihanna’s third annual Savage X Fenty show is set to drop on Thursday, 24 September.
It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Get your alarms set!
