Does Rihanna Have Kids? Why The Internet Is Confused Over Majesty Photos

7 September 2021, 11:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The internet was sent into meltdown over Rihanna's adorable photos with Majesty, Nicki Minaj and the rap star's son.

Although Rihanna is a massive superstar and businesswoman, she’s always confessed to being a super family-oriented person.

The ‘Work’ songstress has previously opened up about wanting to have a family of her own in the future, with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky even speaking about wanting to have children in an interview with GQ earlier this year.

But does Riri have kids?

Rihanna Covers Up Matching Drake Tattoo Amid A$AP Rocky Relationship

The internet was left confused after she shared some snaps with her family as she reunited with rap star Nicki Minaj - here’s what you need to know…

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj had the sweetest reunion
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj had the sweetest reunion. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Does Rihanna have children?

No, Rihanna doesn’t have kids yet!

The ‘Love On The Brain’ star is currently bossing it in all areas of her business ventures, from Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty to her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Understandably, Riri has previously said she’d love a family of her own in the future when she’s ready.

The reason fans have been wondering if the entrepreneur has kids comes after she shared an adorable string of photos with Nicki Minaj, as the pair hung out together with their respective families.

Riri met Nicki’s son, who she welcomed with husband Kenneth Petty in October last year.

The Fenty mogul brought along her family, and her pictures with Majesty left some fans confused.

Rihanna with Majesty in 2015
Rihanna with Majesty in 2015. Picture: Alamy
Majesty is now seven years old
Majesty is now seven years old. Picture: @badgalriri/Instagram

Who is Majesty to Rihanna?

Majesty is the daughter of Rihanna’s cousin, Noella Alstrom.

However, Riri is super close with Noella and refers to her as her ‘sister’, hence why she often calls Majesty her ‘niece’.

Majesty is now seven years old, which has left fans baffled at how fast time has flown!

