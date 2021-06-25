Rihanna Covers Up Matching Drake Tattoo Amid A$AP Rocky Relationship

25 June 2021, 15:56 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 16:01

Rihanna has got a new tattoo to cover up her matching ink with Drake
Rihanna has got a new tattoo to cover up her matching ink with Drake. Picture: PA/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has covered up the famous matching tattoo she got with ex Drake as she gets close to her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has added a new tattoo to her ink collection - but this time, it was to cover up the matching tattoo she got with Drake while they were dating.

Remember in 2016 when there was a huge Riri and Drake sized hole in our hearts after they split?

Does Drake Have A New Girlfriend? Rapper Gets Close To Stylist Luisa Duran

Yep, us too. Now the ‘Work’ songstress has well and truly said her goodbyes to that chapter of her life after covering up the shark tattoo they got together five years ago.

She was spotted on a date night with rapper and boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Wednesday evening and eagle-eyed fans noticed she had a new tattoo in place of her shark ink, which is located on her left ankle.

Rihanna was most recently spotted with her shark tattoo in March
Rihanna was most recently spotted with her shark tattoo in March. Picture: Getty

The ‘Disturbia’ singer has simply covered the body art with a crown tattoo, which is quite fitting, tbh.

In case you’re wondering - yes, it is a new tattoo cover-up, as Riri was spotted with her shark tattoo most recently in March this year.

Meanwhile, it's not known whether or not Drake has covered up his version of the body art, which is on his arm, or if it's nestled next to the array of other inks he boasts.

The exes initially got the matching tattoos for the sweetest reason - it was a tribute to one of their dates together, where the ‘One Dance’ rapper took his then-girlfriend to Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto.

Drake and Rihanna have also collaborated on a few bops
Drake and Rihanna have also collaborated on a few bops. Picture: Getty

Riri has been flaunting her romance with her new boyfriend A$AP Rocky, just a month after he confirmed she was his girlfriend in his interview with GQ.

He called her “the love of my life” and “the one” - yes, we’re sobbing too!

Riri and A$AP have been close friends for years, first sparking romance rumours in 2013 after he joined her on her Diamonds World Tour.

We wonder if there are any tattoos in the pipeline to do with her new beau?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dedicated fans have been getting some iconic Olivia Rodrigo lyrics tattooed

The Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics Everyone Is Getting Tattooed

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford have made After fans' day

Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford Just Gave After We Fell Fans A Mini Meltdown

Harry Styles' latest unseen picture is making fans nostalgic

We’ve Been Blessed With Another Harry Styles Unseen Picture

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast: Meet All The Contestants

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

Love Island Season 5 Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together From 2019 & Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran are close friends

Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox’s Relationship & How They Became Friends

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills