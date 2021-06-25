Rihanna Covers Up Matching Drake Tattoo Amid A$AP Rocky Relationship

Rihanna has got a new tattoo to cover up her matching ink with Drake. Picture: PA/Getty

Rihanna has covered up the famous matching tattoo she got with ex Drake as she gets close to her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna has added a new tattoo to her ink collection - but this time, it was to cover up the matching tattoo she got with Drake while they were dating.

Remember in 2016 when there was a huge Riri and Drake sized hole in our hearts after they split?

Yep, us too. Now the ‘Work’ songstress has well and truly said her goodbyes to that chapter of her life after covering up the shark tattoo they got together five years ago.

She was spotted on a date night with rapper and boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Wednesday evening and eagle-eyed fans noticed she had a new tattoo in place of her shark ink, which is located on her left ankle.

Rihanna was most recently spotted with her shark tattoo in March. Picture: Getty

The ‘Disturbia’ singer has simply covered the body art with a crown tattoo, which is quite fitting, tbh.

In case you’re wondering - yes, it is a new tattoo cover-up, as Riri was spotted with her shark tattoo most recently in March this year.

Meanwhile, it's not known whether or not Drake has covered up his version of the body art, which is on his arm, or if it's nestled next to the array of other inks he boasts.

The exes initially got the matching tattoos for the sweetest reason - it was a tribute to one of their dates together, where the ‘One Dance’ rapper took his then-girlfriend to Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto.

Drake and Rihanna have also collaborated on a few bops. Picture: Getty

Rihanna has covered up her Drake shark matching tattoo a crown.👑 (📸: @JustJared) pic.twitter.com/1BpHytjnk4 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) June 24, 2021

Riri has been flaunting her romance with her new boyfriend A$AP Rocky, just a month after he confirmed she was his girlfriend in his interview with GQ.

He called her “the love of my life” and “the one” - yes, we’re sobbing too!

Riri and A$AP have been close friends for years, first sparking romance rumours in 2013 after he joined her on her Diamonds World Tour.

We wonder if there are any tattoos in the pipeline to do with her new beau?!

