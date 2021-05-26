Does Drake Have A New Girlfriend? Rapper Gets Close To Stylist Luisa Duran

Drake fans have been sent into a frenzy over a snap of him and Luisa Duran. Picture: Getty/@sophieknowsbetter/Instagram

By Capital FM

An unseen photo of Drake and a mystery woman named Luisa Duran has sent fans into meltdown – so, does he have a new girlfriend?

Drake has kept his love life very private especially since he and his ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux welcomed their first child, Adonis, back in 2018.

So it’s no surprise a picture of Drake with his stylist Luisa Duran – who fans are speculating could just be his new girlfriend – has sent us all into meltdown as the Canadian rapper's dating life remains a closed book.

Unsurprisingly, people jumped to the conclusion that the mystery woman is his “girlfriend” because of how loved-up the pair look in the snap, but there’s more to the story.

'Mystery woman' Luisa Duran has been Drake's stylist for 10 years.

Drake accepted his Artist of the Decade award at the BBMAs with son Adonis. Picture: Getty

After the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper won the Artist of the Decade award on Sunday evening, Luisa, who also owns a coffee shop, was one of the many close friends of the star to congratulate him on his prestigious win.

The picture that went viral showed Luisa taking a mirror selfie, while Drake stood behind her with both hands around her waist.

She wrote in the caption: “Congratulations on artist of the decade. It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years."

Drake shares his son Adonis with ex Sophie Brussaux. Picture: Instagram

Drake's fans think his stylist Luisa Duran resembles Sophie Brussaux. Picture: @sophieknowsbetter/Instagram

“You are truly like a brother to me,” she added, before sharing a few more snaps of the rapper.

Some fans even took to the comments to share how much they thought she drew a resemblance to the mother of his son, Sophie, with one writing: “Looks like his bm [baby mama]. That’s crazy.”

“This ain’t his baby mama?”, added another.

However, Luisa is said to have denied the dating rumours, according to this publication.

