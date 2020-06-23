Who Is Drake’s Son, What Is His Name And Who Is Sophie Brussaux? Everything You Need To Know

Drake occasionally shares photos of his son Adonis. Picture: PA / Drake/Instagram

Drake kept his son with Sophie Brussaux out of the spotlight for the first few months following his birth, but how old is Adonis now and what has Drake said about him? Here’s what you need to know…

The news Drake had a secret son with Sophie Brussaux shocked fans when it was revealed the rapper had become a dad.

The ‘Toosie Slide’ rapper and ex adult film star Sophie kept the arrival of their baby a secret for sometime, before Drake revealed the news in his album ‘Scorpion’, in June 2018.

Drake’s House: Inside The ‘Toosie Slide’ Rapper’s $100m Mansion Where He Filmed Viral TikTok Dance

How old is Drake's son Adonis now, and who is his mum Sophie Brussaux? Here's everything you need to know...

Who is Drake’s son and how old is he now?

Drake kept his son out of the limelight for almost a year. Picture: Getty

Drake and Sophie’s son is named Adonis. He was born on 11 October in 2017, making him two years old.

The couple kept Adonis a secret for almost a year, with Drake revealing the reason they kept him away from the limelight in June the following year.

In his song ‘Emotionless’, Drake rapped: “I wasn't hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid/ From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/ Until you starin' at your seed, you can never relate.”

Who is Sophie Brussaux?

Sophie Brussaux now works as an artist. Picture: Sophie Brussaux/Instagram

Sophie is a 30-year-old retired porn star who was born and raised in France, and now works as an artist.

She was first spotted with Canadian rapper Drake in January 2017, when they had dinner together in Amsterdam along with a group of friends.

Sophie gave birth to their son in October, nine months after she was pictured with Drake.

However, the star was at first not convinced the baby was his so took a DNA test which confirmed he is the father.

What has Drake said about his son, Adonis?

Aside from rapping about Adonis on his 2018 album ‘Scorpion’, Drake has shared a few pictures of his son.

In March 2020 he shared the first few photos of them together, sending fans into meltdown at the adorable snaps.

He also spoke in an interview with Rap Radar about having to take a DNA test, explaining he wasn’t sure he was Adonis’ father for a long time, especially after the first DNA test results were “ruined in transit.”

The 33-year-old recalled: “So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn’t.”

Drake then had to take a second test.

He explained: “He’s a stunning child you know, with the brightest blue eyes and at the time I was like ‘I don’t know’.

“It actually wasn’t until a week before the album came out that I got confirmation that that was definitely my son.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News