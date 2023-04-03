Drake Samples Kim Kardashian Talking About Kanye West Divorce In Unreleased Song

Drake sampled Kim Kardashian discussing her Kanye West divorce in his new track 'Rescue Me'. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Drake has boldly decided to use a clip of Kim Kardashian speaking about her divorce from Kanye West in his new song 'Rescue Me'.

Drake has sent the internet into meltdown after sharing a snippet of his new track, which features the voice of Kim Kardashian.

The unreleased song was teased on Drake’s record label’s radio show and immediately had fans’ jaws dropping after realising the sample of Kim references her divorce from Kanye West.

The song, which is thought to be titled ‘Rescue Me’, hears the Canadian rapper say: “I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money, would not take it from me. Come and rescue me/Take me out the club, take me out the trap/Take me off the market, take me off the map/I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em.”

In the track, the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper then uses a sample of Kim speaking to her momager Kris Jenner during the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2021.

Drake sampled Kim Kardashian in his new unreleased song. Picture: Getty

Drake seemingly reignited feud rumours with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Referencing her divorce from Kanye, Kim says: “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that,” which Kris can then be heard repeating.

The sample has sent fans wild, with many thinking Drake has reignited his longstanding feud with Ye despite seemingly squashing their beef back in October 2021.

Before that, they had been embroiled in a bitter feud, with the pair taking aim at each other in many song lyrics over the years.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Picture: Alamy

Drake revisits Kanye West & Kim Kardashian divorce in new music preview 🔊https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/DuzxKQetxK — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 2, 2023

Drake has included a string of lyrics hinting at being involved with Kim in the past, with rumours of an affair being circulated online in recent years - a rumour that the SKIMS mogul shut down in 2018.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February 2021 after six years of marriage, filing ‘irreconcilable differences’ at the time as they continue to co-parent their four children.

Kim and Kanye are yet to comment on Drake’s new lyrics.

