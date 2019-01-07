Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison & Baby Names

Nicki Minaj has gone form 0-100 with her childhood sweetheart boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, so who exactly is her convicted criminal beau?

Nicki Minaj usually like to keep people guessing who she's dating, but has fallen 'hard and fast' for her childhood sweetheart boyfriend, Kenneth Petty and she's not been able to stop posting seriously loved up photos of them online and even boasting about their very healthy bedroom activities online, so who exactly is he?

Who is Nicki Minaj's boyfriend?

Nicki went public with her relationship with 40-year-old Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty back in December, revealing to fans they'd rekindled their childhood romance and couldn't be happier.

Kenneth has a sizeable criminal past, as a registered sex offender from when he was convicted of rape in 1995 and a convicted murderer, having spent seven years behind bars for manslaughter in 2002.

How did they meet?

Nicki and Kenneth have known each other forever it seems, with Nicki opening up to fans on twitter about their teenage years, even admitting him and her best friend 'TT' hated each other when they were younger.

She wrote: "Facts but we were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood. He was on my body b4 the big ol’ booty. B4 the fame & fortune. Fought my bf cuz I wouldn’t be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything".

Nicki Minaj opens up about her new boyfriend Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

Talking about babies

Nicki Minaj tells a fan she's picked baby names with new boyfriend Kenneth Petty. Picture: Twitter

Yup, when we said she was moving at a million miles an hour with her new guy, we weren't joking- and Nicki isn't shy about letting people know she's planning on being with Kenneth forevermore, letting fans know on Twitter they've already picked out baby names.

Nicki Minaj opens up about sex life with Kenneth Petty. Picture: Twitter

Oh, and they seem to really, really like each other. For a while it looked pretty certain that her and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton were an item after they jetted off for a holiday in Dubai together, but after Nicki's Twitter spree's gushing about her new man, she's made it pretty clear she's only got eyes for one man.

