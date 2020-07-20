Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has revealed she is pregnant with her and husband Kenneth Petty's first child, showing off her bump in an Instagram snap.

Nicki Minaj has revealed she's pregnant with her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, posting a snap of her cradling her bump on Instagram which is sending the internet into meltdown.

Zayn Malik Is “Pampering” Gigi Hadid During Her “Blessing In Disguise" Pregnancy

Simply captioning the snap '#Preggers, Nicki has opted for a Beyoncé style pregnancy reveal, wearing a floral bikini and one of her trademark colourful wigs and cradling a bump that shows us she's already quite a few months through her term!

Nicki, 37, got married to Kenneth, 42, in secret in October 2019, and the pair have reignited a romance they had years ago as 'high school sweethearts.

The rapper hasn't yet revealed whether they are expecting a boy or a girl, or even what month their baby is due, with fans already flooding the snap with questions and congrats.

Fans' suspicions were first raised in June when she told them she was having cravings for red meat and jalapenos, and when they asked her on Twitter, she responded:

"No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo."

It certainly seems like baby fever this year, with Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner all having lockdown pregnancies, and honestly, that's one baby group we'd love to be invited along to.

Congrats, queen!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Nicki Minaj News