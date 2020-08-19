Justin Bieber Fans Spot Ex Selena Gomez's Cooking Show On His TV

Selena Gomez fans noticed her show in Justin Bieber's recent Instagram post. Picture: Instagram/PA

Justin Bieber shared an Instagram story of him watching TV and fans noticed he had his ex Selena Gomez’s cooking show on in the background.

Justin Bieber has left fans shocked after uploading an Instagram story, showing a reference to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The ‘Yummy’ star posted a story of him watching TV in the car, where some eagle-eyed fans noticed that he had the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer’s new cooking show peeping in the background.

A fan account of the former Disney star shared a zoomed-in screenshot of JB’s TV, writing: “Justin Bieber accidentally slips up and reveals he’s been watching Selena Gomez’s cooking show!”

“Thoughts? [side-eye emoji].”

It wasn’t long before the tweet popped off and fans rushed to comment on the post.

One person wrote: "He’s so obsessed with her wtf [sic].”

“The OBSESSION [laughing emojis]," wrote another.

Many were quick to point out that Justin wasn’t actually watching the show, and that by default it pops up as a suggestion.

But Selena’s fans jumped in to claim that he ‘knew what he was doing’ by posting the story.

"To be honest It's not on his watch list but It's weird he took the picture and show Selena cooking show when he know the world Will talk about it [sic],” shared one fan.

"He wasn't watching the show but he knew exactly what he was doing posting this, clearly he just wants attention and more drama. Do not give so much importance to this,” penned another.

Justin and Selena dated on and off for around eight years, before calling it quits in 2018, with the ‘Intentions’ hitmaker going on to marry Hailey Bieber a few months after.

