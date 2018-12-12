Nicki Minaj’s Complete Dating History – All Her Exes From Drake to Meek Mill And More

Nicki Minaj has been linked to some equally big names. Picture: Getty

Only a handful of men have been lucky enough to call Nicki Minaj their beau.

Nicki Minaj doesn't shy away from PDA to public blow-ups, from her break up with Safaree Samuels, to her two-year relationship with Meek Mill and most recently, Kenneth Petty.

Little Mix Make Nicki Minaj Cry With Sweet MTV EMAs Gift

Nicki Minaj has announced she is off the market as of December 11th. Here’s everyone the star has been romantically attached to.

Nicki Minaj pictured with Safaree Samuels. Picture: Getty

Safaree Samuels:

Nicki and Safaree's long-term relationship started way back in 2000 and took a turn in 2014, when the couple called time on their relationship.

Their messy break-up turned sour after a stream of interviews where Safaree said he "started feeling disrespected" in the relationship. The pair were even rumoured to have been engaged.

The couple were together for nearly two years. Picture: Getty

Meek Meek:

After claiming that she and Meek Mill were just close friends, the rapper posted a picture back in April 2015 confirming the two were indeed an item. After dating for roughly two years, the pair split in January 2017 after a public brawl.

Nicki announced her split on Twitter, writing, “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year.”

Nicki Minaj and Drake claims the pair are just friends. Picture: Getty

Drake:

Drake and Nicki have never actually confirmed their relationship but the pair have never shied from expressing their love for each other. While the two have claimed to be besties, that sexy lap dance in Nicki's "Anaconda" video says otherwise.

In 2010, the supposed 'couple' sent their followers into meltdown when the rapper tweeted, "Yes, its true. Drake and I tied the knot."

Drake wasted no time tweeting, "Please refer to @nickiminaj as Mrs. Aubrey Drake Graham and don't stare at her too long. She's finally mine. :)"

Nicki waits eagerly on stage for rumoured beau. Picture: Getty

Eminem:

Nicki Minaj confirmed to a follower who asked: "You dating Eminem???" with a simple "Yes". However, she joked by saying her first date with him would be in the studio.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

The pair spent some time teasing fans about whether they were together or not. Some good did come from it. The 'couple' released 'Majesty' this year (2018) on her solo album, 'Queen'.

Nicki Minaj celebrated boyfriend, Nas' birthday. Picture: Getty

Nas:

Nicki Minaj revealed to her fans in 2017 that she had a “new boy” in her life who happened to be the rapper, Nas.

It's possible love brewed after a musical collaboration on Nicki's track "Right By My Side" in 2012. Though the two only dated for seven months, unlike some of her past relationships, they remain good friends!

There you have it! Who do you think Nicki will date next?

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Nicki Minaj News