Nicki Minaj Confirms Birth Of Baby Boy: ‘I Am So Grateful & In Love With My Son’

16 October 2020, 10:09

Nicki Minaj said she is 'in love with her son'.
Nicki Minaj said she is 'in love with her son'. Picture: instagram

Nicki Minaj is officially a mum!

Nicki Minaj has confirmed the birth of her baby boy.

The rapper took to Instagram to announce the happy news and thanked her celebrity pals, including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for sending her gifts and well wishes.

Nicki Minaj's Ex Meek Mill Posts Shady Comment Under Pregnancy Photo & She Disables Comments

Nicki shared a handwritten note from Beyonce on Instagram.
Nicki shared a handwritten note from Beyonce on Instagram. Picture: instagram

She wrote: “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me.

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favourite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

Nicki broke the internet when she announces she was ‘preggers’ earlier this year with her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, who she married in a secret ceremony in 2019.

She opened up about her marriage during an interview on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, saying: “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is.

“Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Nicki has always been open about the fact she wanted to be a mum and even admitted she would love ‘a baby boy’.

During an interview with Complex in 2020, she said: "In 2022, I’ll definitely be married and I’ll definitely have my two children.

"OK, I might have three.

"I really need a boy in my life. A baby boy. Because… I’m so attached to my little brother and I felt like that was my real son.

"And boys, they’re just so, I don’t know... My heart just melts when I see them."

We're so happy for her!

