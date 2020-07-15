Fenty Skin: Everything You Need To Know About Rihanna’s New Skincare Line

Rihanna is dropping a skincare range called Fenty Skin. Picture: PA/Instagram

Rihanna has launched a brand-new skincare line called Fenty Skin, but where and when can I buy her products? Is it cruelty-free and is it vegan? Here’s what we know about Rihanna's new skincare line.

Rihanna is expanding her Fenty empire with her latest skincare line, Fenty Skin.

It goes without saying that when she dropped Fenty Beauty in 2017, it was popular AF with fans and now Riri’s Navy is ready for the ‘Work’ songstress’ latest venture.

We’re going to use this skincare line as an excuse for why she hasn’t dropped ‘R9’ yet, so let’s go with it.

So, when can we get our hands on Fenty Skin? Is it vegan and cruelty-free? Here’s everything you need to know about the anticipated new skincare range.

When is Fenty Skin being released?

Rihanna took to Instagram to share a video of herself using her products and told fans that her skincare line is officially launching on July 31.

However, she did add that customers can sign up for an early access waitlist on the Fenty Beauty website, which will allow you to get your hands on Fenty Skin on July 29 instead, if you’re extra keen!

She wrote: "Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email through the link in my bio… [sic]."

What products are available in the Fenty Skincare line?

According to the skincare’s registration, the line will include 'medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding colour cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators’ - basically everything we could want!

Rihanna has a number of Fenty ventures from beauty, skin and a lingerie line. Picture: Instagram

Where can I buy Fenty Skin products?

At the moment, all we know is that the skincare line will be available to shop exclusively at fentyskin.com, however, we’re sure she’ll make the items available to purchase at drugstores after a while!

Is Fenty Beauty/Fenty Skin cruelty-free?

According to Fenty Beauty’s FAQ page, all products are cruelty-free.

The website reads: "Fenty Beauty is a cruelty-free brand. We never test products or ingredients on animals, nor do we allow suppliers or affiliates to conduct testing on our behalf.”

There hasn’t been a FAQ section set up on the Fenty Skin website yet, but we’d assume Rihanna would keep her skincare line cruelty-free also!

Fenty Beauty is a cruelty-free line. Picture: Fenty Beauty

Is Fenty Beauty/Fenty Skin vegan?

Fenty Beauty’s FAQ page also states that not all products are vegan, with the statement reading: "While the majority of the products are free of animal byproducts, Fenty Beauty is not considered a vegan line: A handful of our products may contain ingredients of animal origin, such as beeswax and carmine.

"For information on specific products, please refer to the Ingredients tab on the product pages.”

Fenty Skin hasn’t stated whether or not they will be considered a vegan line yet.

