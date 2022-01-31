Rihanna Pregnant And Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

31 January 2022, 15:45 | Updated: 31 January 2022, 16:45

Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky!
Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with A$AP Rocky after the pregnancy singer debuted her baby bump in NYC.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky!

The ‘Love On The Brain’ songstress debuted her growing baby bump as she was spotted out and about in New York City on Friday.

The 33-year-old showed off her baby bump in low rise jeans and a long pink coat as she looked super loved-up with her long-term boyfriend and rapper, A$AP Rocky, in snaps obtained by People.

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby!
Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby!

Riri and A$AP have been dating since November 2020, after years of friendship.

The ‘Goldie’ artist told GQ in an interview last year that he was excited to start a family with Rihanna, dubbing her ‘the one’.

He also called Rihanna ‘the love of his life’ in the interview as he gushed over the 'ANTI' singer.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become first time parents
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become first time parents. Picture: Alamy
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020. Picture: Alamy

The couple have been spotted on a string of dates over the past few months as their relationship has been going from strength to strength.

Fans have been reacting to the news on social media, with many sharing floods of messages of support towards the parents-to-be.

Congrats to the happy couple!

