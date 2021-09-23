Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's complete relationship timeline. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been inseparable since they started dating - here's a look inside their relationship from how they met to their sweetest moments.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the biggest A-list couples around right now and we are obsessed!

The pair have been friends for years and have only gotten closer since the ‘Goldie’ rapper revealed that he and Riri are officially a couple earlier this year.

Since then, fans have been living for their adorable date nights and sweet PDA moments.

From Gigi Hadid To Vanessa Hudgens - All The Stars In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

But how long have they been dating and when did they first meet?

Here’s the full rundown on Rihanna and A$AP’s relationship timeline…

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna supports A$AP Rocky backstage at show

Just days after they attended the 2021 Met Gala together, fans of Riri went wild when they spotted the 33-year-old backstage at A$AP’s set at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas in September.

The rapper even blew a kiss to his superstar girlfriend while on stage and fans were in awe!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shoot music video together in NYC

In July this year, we were freaking out after Riri and A$AP were spotted filming what appeared to be a new music video together in the Bronx, New York City.

Needless to say, we were all gushing over their PDA moments that took place during the shoot, which was said to be for a song from the rap star’s upcoming album ‘All Smiles’.

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in NYC together. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since the end of 2020. Picture: Alamy

When did Rihanna meet A$AP Rocky?

The pair go way back with the stars first meeting in 2012, where the ‘Work’ songstress starred as the love interest in A$AP Rocky’s music video for ‘Fashion Killa’.

They went on to collaborate together the same year, when he remixed her track ‘Cockiness (I Love It)’, before joining Riri on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

Riri and Rocky have been romantically linked a series of times over the years after they attended a number of red carpet events together and even supported each other backstage at shows a few times.

A$AP also famously modelled for Rihanna’s campaign photos for her skincare line, Fenty Skin.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been friends for years. Picture: Alamy

When did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky start dating?

A$AP confirmed his romance with the ‘Diamonds’ singer in May this year in an interview with GQ, calling the Savage X Fenty mogul ‘the love of my life’ and ‘the one’.

This came five months after they were rumoured to be dating at the end of 2020, following Riri’s split from long-term boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna and A$AP have been going strong since!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital