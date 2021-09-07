All The Met Gala 2021 Details - Who’s Going, When It Is & Theme Explained

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Met Gala including when it's taking place, what the theme is and which celebs are attending…

The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events in the world, which takes place annually.

After it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of this year’s event, where celebs are always dressed to the nines with extravagant outfits to fit the theme.

Each year, the Met Gala hosts an array of huge names and people have been dying to find out who is part of the exclusive guest list this year.

So, here’s your guide to the 2021 Met Gala, including when it’s happening, the theme and who will be going…

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2018. Picture: Alamy

Who’s going to the Met Gala? All the celebs attending

So far, the celebs who have been confirmed as co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, as well as honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

The full guest list is yet to be announced, however, according to PageSix, some huge names will be in attendance including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

TikTok star Addison Rae is also said to be invited, as well as YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

Harry Styles had his Met Gala debut in 2019. Picture: Alamy

When is the Met Gala 2021?

The Met Gala 2021, which is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, takes place in that exact museum each year.

This year, it will take place on Monday, 13 September, although it usually happens in May.

It has also been announced that this year’s will be happening in two parts; the first will be in September while the second part will take place on the first Monday of May in 2022, in keeping with previous years.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attended the Met Gala together in 2016. Picture: Alamy

What’s the 2021 Met Gala theme?

The 2021 Met Gala theme is ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, which basically means stars will be celebrating all things American fashion.

It will be shown in two parts, with the first looking at a modern vocabulary of American style, while the second will present narratives that explore the development of American fashion.

The second part will be titled ‘America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

