All The Met Gala 2021 Details - Who’s Going, When It Is & Theme Explained

7 September 2021, 17:18

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2021
Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2021. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Met Gala including when it's taking place, what the theme is and which celebs are attending…

The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events in the world, which takes place annually.

After it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, fans have been eagerly anticipating the return of this year’s event, where celebs are always dressed to the nines with extravagant outfits to fit the theme.

MTV VMA 2021 Nominations: Full List Of The Nominees

Each year, the Met Gala hosts an array of huge names and people have been dying to find out who is part of the exclusive guest list this year.

So, here’s your guide to the 2021 Met Gala, including when it’s happening, the theme and who will be going…

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2018
Rihanna at the Met Gala 2018. Picture: Alamy

Who’s going to the Met Gala? All the celebs attending

So far, the celebs who have been confirmed as co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, as well as honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

The full guest list is yet to be announced, however, according to PageSix, some huge names will be in attendance including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

TikTok star Addison Rae is also said to be invited, as well as YouTuber Emma Chamberlain.

Harry Styles had his Met Gala debut in 2019
Harry Styles had his Met Gala debut in 2019. Picture: Alamy

When is the Met Gala 2021?

The Met Gala 2021, which is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, takes place in that exact museum each year.

This year, it will take place on Monday, 13 September, although it usually happens in May.

It has also been announced that this year’s will be happening in two parts; the first will be in September while the second part will take place on the first Monday of May in 2022, in keeping with previous years.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attended the Met Gala together in 2016
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attended the Met Gala together in 2016. Picture: Alamy

What’s the 2021 Met Gala theme?

The 2021 Met Gala theme is ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, which basically means stars will be celebrating all things American fashion.

It will be shown in two parts, with the first looking at a modern vocabulary of American style, while the second will present narratives that explore the development of American fashion.

The second part will be titled ‘America: An Anthology of Fashion’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Has Cardi B named her baby yet?

Have Cardi B And Offest Named Their Baby Yet?

1D fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan reunion

One Direction Fans Call For Harry Styles And Niall Horan To Reunite Over Joint Hobby

Jesy Nelson has dated some famous faces over the years

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Her Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Harry James

Little Mix

Shannon Singh wasn't happy with Love Island's reunion episode

Here's Why Shannon Singh Was Upset With The Love Island Reunion

TV & Film

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, And All The Latest News

TV & Film

Amelia Hamlin has sparked split rumours with Scott Disick following her cryptic post

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Spark Split Rumours After Leaked DMs Shading Kourtney Kardashian

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him