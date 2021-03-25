When Is Rihanna Releasing New Music As She Confirms New Song Is Coming

25 March 2021, 12:56 | Updated: 25 March 2021, 12:58

Rihanna teased new music is on the way.
Rihanna teased new music is on the way. Picture: PA/Twitter

Rihanna has teased new music is on its way after confirming she could be dropping a new song ‘soon’, but when exactly will she release her new album?

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has given fans the hope we’ve all been dying for after revealing she’s thinking of dropping a new song!

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever for R9 and some new bops from the songstress as she’s been keeping busy with her beauty and clothing businesses; Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty, so some new music would be the cherry on top!

Rihanna Trolls Fans With Hilarious Comment After Lookalike Goes Viral On TikTok

‘Rihanna is coming’ even started trending on Twitter after the 33-year-old hinted at a new track.

So, when will Rihanna actually release new music? And when did she drop her last album?

Here’s what we know…

When is Rihanna releasing new music?
When is Rihanna releasing new music? Picture: PA

When will Rihanna release new music?

It’s fair to say fans have been gearing up for new music from the Barbados-born queen for a serious amount of time now, but her latest post has given fans a new wave of hope that it’s more imminent than we thought!

Taking to Instagram to share a compilation video celebrating her last album, ‘ANTI’ spending five full years on the Billboard 200, she penned a heartfelt message to her Navy, thanking them for their support.

She wrote: “Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle #Anti #WomensHistoryMonth congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team [sic].”

One fan took one for the team and asked what we were all thinking, writing: “Celebrate by releasing a song !!,” and Riri replied with the best news we’ve heard all year tbh.

The ‘Work’ songstress said: “I think I should soon,” adding in a separate comment, “just 1 tho lol [sic].”

Despite there being no official release date for the new bop (or more?!) just yet, Riri is known to surprise fans with new music without an announcement, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed for new Rihanna coming any day now!

Rihanna told fans she may drop a new song 'soon'.
Rihanna told fans she may drop a new song 'soon'. Picture: Instagram

When was Rihanna’s last album?

Riri last dropped an album back in 2016 with ‘ANTI’, which featured huge tracks such as ‘Work’ featuring Drake, ‘Love On The Brain’ and ‘Needed Me’.

However, she has gone on to release some featured tracks since with PARTYNEXTDOOR, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller.

