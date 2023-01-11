Every Moment Rihanna Was The Main Character At The 2023 Golden Globes

Rihanna oozed main character energy at the 2023 Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

The Golden Globes 2023 doubled up as a Rihanna appreciation evening with her peers all in awe of the songstress and her rare appearance.

Rihanna treated us all to a rare appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday evening and we’re still not over it.

Not only was Rih’s attendance a treat to fans of the superstar, but especially for her fellow stars as she received a lot of praise and attention from her peers during the evening.

Although she decided to skip the red carpet, Riri didn’t disappoint as she arrived at the event with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky - and they were both undeniably the best-dressed couple!

Nominated for her movie soundtrack ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which also served as Rihanna’s first solo single since 2016, the mother-of-one gave us an evening full of wholesome reactions and sweet interactions.

Let’s take a look at some of Rih’s most glowing moments at the Golden Globes 2023…

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s outfits at the Golden Globes

Rocky and Rih were the vision of elegance as they matched in all-black for their GG appearance.

The Fenty Beauty mogul stunned in a chic, black velvety strapless gown designed by Daniel Roseberry and had a dreamy sweeping train.

Meanwhile, ‘Goldie’ rapper A$AP donned a traditional black tuxedo with satin lapels by Bottega Veneta and completed the look with a white button-up shirt and slim black tie.

Mom and dad’s night out definitely stole a lot of glances!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the best dressed couple at the 2023 Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Niecy Nash fangirling over Rihanna

Actress and host Niecy Nash was all of us at the Golden Globes after she fangirled on stage about Rihanna.

Before presenting the award for Best Actress, Niecy took her opportunity to shout out Riri in the audience and did so in the best way.

Niecy, 52, hilariously told the 34-year-old 'Diamonds' singer: “Rihanna, I love you and I dressed up as you for Halloween.

“I just had to say that. Had to take my moment," while Riri and Rocky were seen laughing away.

Jerrod Carmichael talking about Rihanna’s album

The Rihanna Navy has been waiting for Rihanna’s new album since ‘ANTI’ dropped in 2016, and we’ve been fooling ourselves for years that the release of R9 was imminent.

So much so, Rih has an inside joke with fans that her album is taking forever as she has been teased about it in interviews over the years.

Taking a different approach, comedian and host Jerrod Carmichael took to the mic at the Golden Globes to tell Rih to take her time with the project.

He joked: “I'm gonna say something very controversial … Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl. Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothin' [sic].”

The self-made billionaire shied away for a brief moment as she was seen covering her face, but couldn’t stop giggling after.

Although Rih didn’t win the Golden Globe for her ‘Lift Me Up’ soundtrack, the humble songstress made sure to congratulate winners RRR for Best Original Song with ‘Naatu Naatu’ as she left the event.

