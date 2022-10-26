Rihanna’s Releasing New Song 'Lift Me Up' This Friday – Her First Song In 6 Years

By Kathryn Knight

The wait for new Rihanna music is officially over.

Rihanna’s about to bring world peace and give us all clear skin with her new music coming out on Friday.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer’s taken time away from the industry to work on her Fenty makeup line and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, as well as becoming a mum with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, but after six years away she’s finally returning to the charts.

Marvel confirmed RiRi is on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and teased an imminent release hours before the R&B icon announced the news herself by sharing a snippet of the tune, titled 'Lift Me Up' to her Instagram.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky became parents in May. Picture: Getty

In a short clip posted on social media, Rihanna showed us all what the song will sound like as a soft humming can be heard in what's likely the opening of the track.

The song will be released on Friday 28th October.

Sources have been speculating for weeks that Rihanna is on the film’s soundtrack, and it turns out all the rumours were true.

It’s about to be a busy period for RiRi, whose Savage X Fenty show line-up has also just dropped, with the likes of Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk taking to the runway while Burna Boy, Don Tolliver, Maxwell and Anitta will be performing.

RiRi’s annual Savage X Fenty fashion show is one of the biggest events of the year, with artists and models coming together to celebrate inclusivity while showcasing RiRi’s lingerie brand’s newest collections.

Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson and Simu Liu will also be taking part.

If that wasn't enough to keep her busy, Rihanna’s about to launch a sportswear range, which will no doubt feature in the show too.

Meanwhile, in the music world, RiRi’s been teasing her comeback for years after taking a step away from the industry following her release of ‘ANTI’ in 2016.

Her involvement on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack has fans convinced her new album will be coming soon.

