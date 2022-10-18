How To Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 In The UK & What Time It’s On

Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty show is back! Here’s the lowdown on the release date, what time it’s on and how to watch it in the UK.

Rihanna is back with another exciting Savage X Fenty show and vol.4 is set to have us all sent into meltdown.

It’s only been a year since we were treated to vol.3, which featured some huge stars cast in the catwalk and performance showcase of Riri’s lingerie line.

Stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Sabrina Carpenter, Normani and Gigi Hadid graced the catwalk - and we just know we’re in for a similar treat for vol.4, which Rihanna announced is hitting our screens very soon.

But when exactly is Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty show coming out? How can I watch it in the UK and what time will it drop?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show is back in November. Picture: Alamy

The Savage X Fenty show will showcase Rihanna's new lingerie line. Picture: Alamy

How to watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show vol.4 in the UK

Vol.4 of the Savage X Fenty show will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime, similar to previous years.

Prime members will be able to stream the show when it drops on November 9.

Last year, it was also available to stream on savagex.com, so it’s likely this will be the case again if you’re not a Prime member.

This is the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show and the first of which has happened since Riri gave birth to her son in May.

There are rumours that the billionaire mogul will be making her music return around the same time, just a few months ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance, so fans are eager to see if new bops appear during the event!

Rihanna is back with vol.4 of Savage X Fenty. Picture: Getty

Savage X Fenty vol 4 will drop on November 9. Picture: Getty

What time Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show vol.4 coming out in the UK?

Riri’s Savage X Fenty show is expected to drop on Amazon Prime at midnight on November 9.

Her new lingerie collection, which will be showcased during the catwalk, will also be available to buy on the website at the same time.

