Rihanna Explains Why She Hasn’t Shared Her Baby Boy’s Name Just Yet

Rihanna has explained why she hasn't announced her son's name yet. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna opened up about motherhood and why she hasn’t announced her son’s name yet.

Rihanna has given some insight into why she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are yet to reveal the name of their baby boy.

The 34-year-old songstress, who just made her return to music after six years, welcomed her son in May and has understandably kept any info about her little one super private.

Rihanna ‘In Talks To Headline Glastonbury For The First Time’ Amid Music Comeback

As Riri has been spending more time in the limelight after giving birth, the Fenty Beauty mogul has now opened up about motherhood and why she hasn’t shared her newborn’s name with the world.

Speaking to Washington Post, Rihanna said: “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really."

Rihanna revealed why she hasn't announced her baby's name yet. Picture: Alamy

“We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Rih also told E! Online that since becoming a first-time mum, she’s noticed similarities with her own mama - how sweet!

She said: “It is weird. Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

Rihanna gave birth to her son in May. Picture: Getty

Rihanna is yet to share the name of her son with the world. Picture: Getty

"I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby," she added.

Keeping busy is an understatement for the ‘ANTI’ songstress, who is launching her fourth annual Savage X Fenty show on November 9, and has just dropped her first solo single in six years; ‘Lift Me Up’.

Not to mention, she’s also preparing for her inevitably legendary Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, so it’s no surprise she hasn’t gotten around to announcing her little one’s name just yet.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital