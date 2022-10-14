Is Rihanna Going On Tour In 2023?

Rihanna is rumoured to be doing a stadium tour in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Is Rihanna going on tour in 2023? Here’s the lowdown as the speculation continues.

Rumours have been circulating that Rihanna could be touring in 2023!

The return of Riri has already been teased for some time after the mum-of-one has been spotted heading to the studio recently as she prepares for her exciting Super Bowl halftime performance next February.

The Fenty Beauty mogul has been focusing on her beauty and lingerie empires in the past few years and hasn’t dropped any solo music since her last studio album ‘ANTI’ in 2016.

However, since Rih’s confirmed Super Bowl performance, fans are convinced now more than ever that R9 is set to be released soon, which is said to be followed by a stadium tour.

According to reports, Rihanna will be heading on a stadium tour across the globe, which is likely to support her upcoming album.

Here’s what we know so far…

Rihanna is apparently headed on a world tour next year. Picture: Getty

Rihanna hasn't toured since her 2016 'ANTI' tour. Picture: Alamy

Will Rihanna go on tour in 2023?

The rumour mill is flooded with speculation that Rihanna is set to embark on a world tour next year.

It would be the perfect time for Riri to get back to performing as she’ll mark her first return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, which has already become hugely talked about online.

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over the news of a potential Rihanna tour, of course, as it’s been six years since she toured her last album with 71 shows across the world.

The ‘We Found Love’ songstress is yet to confirm a tour is on the way, but keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info!

🚨Rihanna will embark on a stadium tour next year, @HITSDD reports. pic.twitter.com/T8iMK25tXN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 13, 2022

Rihanna is thought to be touring her new album in 2023. Picture: Alamy

When will Rihanna release her new album?

Most speculation is pointing to a 2023 release for Rihanna’s ninth studio album.

So far, very little is known of the ‘Work’ singer’s new album, however, she has spoken about it on a number of occasions over the years.

In September 2021, Riri teased a brand-new sound for her forthcoming project, telling AP at the time: “You're not going to expect what you hear. Put that in your mind.

"Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I'm really experimenting. I'm having fun, and it's going to be completely different.”

She has also confirmed on numerous occasions that a Reggae-infused album is in the works, previously telling Vogue: “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks."

Rihanna is due to release her ninth album. Picture: Alamy

