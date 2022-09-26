Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & What Will She Perform?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

The NFL has confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year - here’s the complete lowdown on her return to the stage, from when the Super Bowl 2023 is and what songs she will be performing.

Rihanna is set to make her hugely-anticipated return to stage at none other than the Super Bowl 2023 after being confirmed as the headliner for the halftime show.

The halftime show is one of the most desirable slots in music, so it’s only right Riri makes her return to the stage in an iconic way.

This is the first time we will see Rihanna back in her music element after focusing on her Fenty Beauty and Skin businesses in recent years as well as welcoming her first baby; a boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.

Rihanna Helps Restaurant Staff Clean Up After Girls Night Out With Her Friends

Rihanna Pictured For First Time With Baby Boy Amid A$AP Rocky Charges

As Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016, people have been speculating about what songs she’ll be performing at the show.

Here’s what we know about Rihanna’s halftime show and when the Super Bowl 2023 will be…

Rihanna has been announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. Picture: Getty

When is the Super Bowl 2023?

The next Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

It will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna will take the halftime show slot at the 2023 Super Bowl. Picture: Alamy

What will Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl 2023?

It’s too early to know exactly what songs Riri will be performing at the halftime show, however, we can assume it will involve a lot of her biggest hits from over the years.

Rihanna released her last album, ‘ANTI’, in 2016, and is known for bringing some unforgettable medleys to the stage, including her iconic 2016 MTV VMA performances where she included big hits like ‘Only Girl In The World’, ‘Don’t Stop The Music’, ‘We Found Love’, ‘Where Have You Been’ and more.

Jay-Z, along with the help of his Roc Nation company, will help organise the performance for Rih, which only makes sense after first signing the singer when she was just 16 years old.

The help of Jay-Z will, of course, also mean we can expect a performance nothing short of iconic.

The rapper called Rihanna a ‘woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn’ in an announcement, adding she is one of ‘the most prominent artists in history’.

Jay z will help organise Rihanna's Super Bowl performance. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna hasn't dropped an album since 2016. Picture: Alamy

The Super Bowl halftime show has hosted an incredible string of talent over the years, including last year’s performance with 50 Cent, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Previous performers have also included Beyoncé, Shakira & Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd and many more.

The halftime show ordinarily lasts around 14 minutes, which means we can expect to see a super impressive medley of anthems performed by Riri, and possibly some special guest appearances.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info about Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital