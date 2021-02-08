The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Setlist: All The Songs He Performed During Halftime Show

8 February 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 12:57

The Weeknd performed a mix of old and new songs at the Super Bowl.
The Weeknd performed a mix of old and new songs at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty/PA

The Weeknd performed a total of nine songs during his halftime performance at the Super Bowl 2021, and we’ve rounded up all of the tracks that got played.

The Weeknd completely wowed fans with his 14-minute performance at the Super Bowl’s halftime show on February 7.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ star, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, gave an undeniably memorable performance, with the internet singing his praises for hours following the show.

Fans were ecstatic to see him perform not only his newer hits but a couple of throwback bops as well, giving us all the nostalgia!

So, which songs did The Weeknd perform at the Super Bowl?

We’ve rounded up a list for you!

Which songs did The Weeknd perform during Super Bowl 2021’s halftime show?

The Weeknd’s full setlist was as follows, in order:

- Call Out My Name (as an intro)

- Starboy

- The Hills

- Can’t Feel My Face

- I Feel It Coming (ft. Daft Punk)

- Save Your Tears

- Earned It

- House of Balloons

- Blinding Lights

The Weeknd’s supporters were super appreciative of the star’s performance, so much so that they even made a moment from it go viral!

A few seconds of the singer acting dizzy turned into a huge social media moment, with fans turning it into a meme.

