15 Of The Best Reactions To The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

8 February 2021, 10:45

The Weeknd smashed his Super Bowl halftime performance.
The Weeknd smashed his Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Weeknd gave an iconic performance at the Super Bowl’s halftime show and we’ve rounded up 15 of the best fan reactions.

The Weeknd delivered an unbelievable performance at his first-ever Super Bowl halftime show, giving us 14 minutes of pure bliss.

The Canadian singer performed a number of his hits including ‘Blinding Lights’, 'Starboy’ and ‘Call Out My Name’, giving a super memorable halftime show.

What Happened To The Weeknd’s Face? His Bandages, Botox & Plastic Surgery Rumours Explained

Fans of the ‘Earned It’ star, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, took to social media to praise him for his incredible show, and it wasn’t long before people started incorporating some hilarious memes to go with it.

The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl in Florida.
The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl in Florida.

During his performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, the star was surrounded by mirrors and lights, and a specific few seconds turned into a seriously viral moment, where he looked confused about which way to turn.

The Weeknd's fans were quick to share some hilarious tweets to go with the moment!

We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to his performance...

The Weeknd performed a mix of old and new songs at the Super Bowl.

