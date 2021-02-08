15 Of The Best Reactions To The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Weeknd smashed his Super Bowl halftime performance. Picture: Getty

The Weeknd gave an iconic performance at the Super Bowl’s halftime show and we’ve rounded up 15 of the best fan reactions.

By Capital FM

The Weeknd delivered an unbelievable performance at his first-ever Super Bowl halftime show, giving us 14 minutes of pure bliss.

The Canadian singer performed a number of his hits including ‘Blinding Lights’, 'Starboy’ and ‘Call Out My Name’, giving a super memorable halftime show.

What Happened To The Weeknd’s Face? His Bandages, Botox & Plastic Surgery Rumours Explained

Fans of the ‘Earned It’ star, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, took to social media to praise him for his incredible show, and it wasn’t long before people started incorporating some hilarious memes to go with it.

The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl in Florida. Picture: Getty

During his performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, the star was surrounded by mirrors and lights, and a specific few seconds turned into a seriously viral moment, where he looked confused about which way to turn.

The Weeknd's fans were quick to share some hilarious tweets to go with the moment!

We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to his performance...

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

Me at 14

lost in a Hollister

looking for my parents as the smell overtakes me #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/fsey0xH0FD — Hamburger Hjelmer (@ChristinaHjelm) February 8, 2021

Me trying to find the bathroom in the club after 4 or 5 drinks #TheWeeknd



pic.twitter.com/iPkyZ3Qil4 — Remi Silvan (@RemiSilvan) February 8, 2021

Me on a FaceTime call with my mom asking her to show me my cat #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/bPNs5lg20j — Mads (@madskmurray) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021

my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH — 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021

harry styles when he heard one direction winning a brit award and he was in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/RXsT9nU0DD — 𓆜 𓆝 𓆟 (@skylightcandy) February 8, 2021

