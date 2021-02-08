15 Of The Best Reactions To The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
8 February 2021, 10:45
The Weeknd gave an iconic performance at the Super Bowl’s halftime show and we’ve rounded up 15 of the best fan reactions.
The Weeknd delivered an unbelievable performance at his first-ever Super Bowl halftime show, giving us 14 minutes of pure bliss.
The Canadian singer performed a number of his hits including ‘Blinding Lights’, 'Starboy’ and ‘Call Out My Name’, giving a super memorable halftime show.
Fans of the ‘Earned It’ star, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, took to social media to praise him for his incredible show, and it wasn’t long before people started incorporating some hilarious memes to go with it.
During his performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’, the star was surrounded by mirrors and lights, and a specific few seconds turned into a seriously viral moment, where he looked confused about which way to turn.
The Weeknd's fans were quick to share some hilarious tweets to go with the moment!
We’ve rounded up some of the best reactions to his performance...
What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI— Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021
me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021
When you do an escape room for the first time:#SuperBowl #TheWeeknd https://t.co/bAlb5yKp5E— Mel_elena (@ElenaMelarosa) February 8, 2021
me running away from my problems#PepsiHalftime #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/2lt4YGWv9O— Sid (@RealSidRamirez) February 8, 2021
Me at 14— Hamburger Hjelmer (@ChristinaHjelm) February 8, 2021
lost in a Hollister
looking for my parents as the smell overtakes me #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/fsey0xH0FD
Me trying to find the bathroom in the club after 4 or 5 drinks #TheWeeknd— Remi Silvan (@RemiSilvan) February 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/iPkyZ3Qil4
Me on a FaceTime call with my mom asking her to show me my cat #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/bPNs5lg20j— Mads (@madskmurray) February 8, 2021
Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx— push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021
Me mid party sending snaps #HalfTimeShow #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/5JoD0ZMsve— Sydney Rowland (@sydneynicolerr) February 8, 2021
4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021
“There’s plenty fish in the sea”— 🦋 (@belen_sinay_) February 8, 2021
Me:#SuperBowl #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/oYR9SksMCM
My food looking at me from microwave #TheWeeknd #SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/GuYyu7lTck— Ravina (@thesunflake) February 8, 2021
my camera roll when I take my iPad back from a toddler pic.twitter.com/g0OqJLFpPH— 𝑨𝒔𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆 • 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 (@skinclasshero) February 8, 2021
harry styles when he heard one direction winning a brit award and he was in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/RXsT9nU0DD— 𓆜 𓆝 𓆟 (@skylightcandy) February 8, 2021
#TheWeeknd #SuperBowl— Not your type (@ixm196) February 8, 2021
Me trying to find mask before go out: pic.twitter.com/aMCVHiN7Qe
