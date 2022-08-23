Rihanna Confuses Fans With New Fenty Beauty Ketchup Line

Rihanna is dropping a new makeup line incorporating ketchup. Picture: Alamy/TikTok

By Hayley Habbouchi

Yes - Rihanna really is dropping a new makeup line for Fenty Beauty that incorporates actual ketchup.

Rihanna has always been a trendsetter but her latest Fenty Beauty launch has left fans utterly confused after it was announced she’d be incorporating actual ketchup into a new lipgloss line.

What may sound like an April Fool’s prank is a genuine collaboration between Riri’s makeup brand and art collective MSCHF.

Rihanna Pictured For First Time With Baby Boy Amid A$AP Rocky Charges

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair: Inside The Newest Addition To Riri’s Empire

Fenty Beauty announced the collaboration in a post on Instagram, writing: “New drop with @mschf. Ketchup or makeup?”

According to MSCHF’s website, the collaboration contains ‘six packets that each contain either ketchup or lip gloss’.

Rihanna is launching a new ketchup makeup line. Picture: Getty

The ‘Ketchup or Makeup’ line will cost $25 and essentially be a makeup roulette for buyers, who will either end up with some of Rih’s famous gloss bomb lipgloss, or a sachet of the actual condiment.

It didn’t take long for fans to question the billionaire’s new makeup collab, with people rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the unique idea.

“I’m sorry but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting ketchup packets,” penned one fan.

Another joked: “Is Rihanna still on maternity leave… who signed off?”

Rihanna welcomed her first baby in May. Picture: Getty

A third went on to come up with a name for the new combo, jokingly adding: “Metchup.”

This comes after it was announced that Riri has been reportedly working on a new venture with Fenty Hair and has also been cooking up her hotly-anticipated album, which fans have been waiting for since the release of her 2016 album ‘ANTI’.

The new mama has also been super busy this year after Riri welcomed her first baby; a son with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital