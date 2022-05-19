Rihanna Gives Birth To First Baby With A$AP Rocky

19 May 2022, 19:11

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first baby
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky; a baby boy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna has become a mum for the very first time after welcoming her baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Thursday 13th May in Los Angeles, TMZ has reported.

The ‘ANTI’ songstress has yet to confirm the news.

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

Riri’s pregnancy was first announced in January with the most stunning photos of the Fenty Beauty owner baring her baby bump in low rise jeans and a long pink coat.

The 34-year-old has since shared a string of iconic bump-baring looks which had us all extremely invested in her pregnancy! She and her bump were last seen on May 9th, getting dinner with A$AP.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become parents for the first time
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become parents for the first time. Picture: Getty

Fans first theorised that Riri was expected to give birth to her baby sometime in May after her rapper beau bought her a special charm bracelet worth over $50,000 with an emerald love locket attached - which is the birthstone for May; hinting at a May birth.

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since 2020 following years of friendship which eventually blossomed into a romance.

She recently opened up about their relationship during her interview with Vogue in April, explaining how they got closer over the pandemic as they embarked on a long road trip in 2020 from Los Angeles to New York.

Rihanna has welcomed her first baby
Rihanna has welcomed her first baby. Picture: Getty
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020 after years of friendship
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020 after years of friendship. Picture: Getty

The Savage X Fenty founder also dished on how close A$AP had become with her family, explaining he got the seal of approval from her mum months ago, admitting ‘she was charmed by him from the jump’.

Ahead of giving birth, Riri and A$AP flew to her hometown in Barbados to enjoy some time away before welcoming her baby in Los Angeles.

Congrats to the first-time parents!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lizzo is coming out with her very own documentary!

There's Going To Be A Documentary About Lizzo

All of the biggest 2022 albums...

All The Albums Coming Out In 2022: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo & More

Music

Inside Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' lyricism...

Harry Styles' 'Boyfriends' Lyrics: Inside The Star's Stance On Modern Dating

Love Island's new villa is still under renovations as we approach the launch date

Love Island Crew Rushing To Transform New Villa In Time For 2022 Series

Everything you need to know about the 'Barbie' film

All The Details On Margot Robbie's 'Barbie': From Cast To Release Date

TV & Film

Wayne Rooney said he had to speak to Jamie Vardy to tell Rebekah to 'calm down' during the 2016 Euros

Wayne Rooney Accuses Jamie Vardy Of ‘Running Scared’ In Wagatha Christie Trial

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star