Rihanna Gives Birth To First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna has given birth to her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky; a baby boy.

Rihanna has become a mum for the very first time after welcoming her baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Thursday 13th May in Los Angeles, TMZ has reported.

The ‘ANTI’ songstress has yet to confirm the news.

Riri’s pregnancy was first announced in January with the most stunning photos of the Fenty Beauty owner baring her baby bump in low rise jeans and a long pink coat.

The 34-year-old has since shared a string of iconic bump-baring looks which had us all extremely invested in her pregnancy! She and her bump were last seen on May 9th, getting dinner with A$AP.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become parents for the first time. Picture: Getty

Fans first theorised that Riri was expected to give birth to her baby sometime in May after her rapper beau bought her a special charm bracelet worth over $50,000 with an emerald love locket attached - which is the birthstone for May; hinting at a May birth.

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since 2020 following years of friendship which eventually blossomed into a romance.

She recently opened up about their relationship during her interview with Vogue in April, explaining how they got closer over the pandemic as they embarked on a long road trip in 2020 from Los Angeles to New York.

Rihanna has welcomed her first baby. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020 after years of friendship. Picture: Getty

The Savage X Fenty founder also dished on how close A$AP had become with her family, explaining he got the seal of approval from her mum months ago, admitting ‘she was charmed by him from the jump’.

Ahead of giving birth, Riri and A$AP flew to her hometown in Barbados to enjoy some time away before welcoming her baby in Los Angeles.

Congrats to the first-time parents!

