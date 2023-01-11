Jenna Ortega Is A Golden Goddess At Golden Globes 2023
11 January 2023, 11:24
Jenna Ortega made her Golden Globes debut on Tuesday night where she looked worlds away from her recent viral character Wednesday Addams.
Jenna Ortega was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy at this year’s Golden Globes for her performance in Wednesday, which has just been renewed for a second series.
The 20-year-old decided to ditch the gothcore fashion she’s been rocking lately for a classic Hollywood glamour look by Gucci.
Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why
The actress looked like a golden goddess at the awards ceremony, wearing a long, tan Gucci dress with cut-out detailing on the waist and a criss-cross design.
After recently dying her dark hair red, Jenna styled her choppy locks in a voluminous ‘do, with the ends slightly flipped.
She completed the Grecian get-up with silver necklaces, sharp winged eyeliner and a nude lip.
After wowing on the red carpet solo Jenna met up with Disney alumni Selena Gomez to pose for photographers.
The showbiz pair have had a huge year, with Jenna’s series Wednesday breaking records on Netflix after it dropped in November, while Selena starred in – and produced – the second series of Only Murders in the Building.
A RARE sighting with @jennaortega and @selenagomez! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sarxo0CRat— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Selena stunned in a deep purple velvet Valentino gown with billowing sleeves.
The 30-year-old was up for her first Golden Globe nomination, sharing the category with Jenna for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
Quinta Brunson took the award home for Abbott Elementary.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital