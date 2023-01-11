Jenna Ortega Is A Golden Goddess At Golden Globes 2023

By Kathryn Knight

Jenna Ortega made her Golden Globes debut on Tuesday night where she looked worlds away from her recent viral character Wednesday Addams.

Jenna Ortega was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy at this year’s Golden Globes for her performance in Wednesday, which has just been renewed for a second series.

The 20-year-old decided to ditch the gothcore fashion she’s been rocking lately for a classic Hollywood glamour look by Gucci.

The actress looked like a golden goddess at the awards ceremony, wearing a long, tan Gucci dress with cut-out detailing on the waist and a criss-cross design.

Jenna Ortega at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Getty

Jenna Ortega was dressed in a Gucci gown. Picture: Getty

After recently dying her dark hair red, Jenna styled her choppy locks in a voluminous ‘do, with the ends slightly flipped.

She completed the Grecian get-up with silver necklaces, sharp winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

After wowing on the red carpet solo Jenna met up with Disney alumni Selena Gomez to pose for photographers.

The showbiz pair have had a huge year, with Jenna’s series Wednesday breaking records on Netflix after it dropped in November, while Selena starred in – and produced – the second series of Only Murders in the Building.

Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Getty

Selena stunned in a deep purple velvet Valentino gown with billowing sleeves.

The 30-year-old was up for her first Golden Globe nomination, sharing the category with Jenna for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Quinta Brunson took the award home for Abbott Elementary.

