Jenna Ortega Is A Golden Goddess At Golden Globes 2023

11 January 2023, 11:24

By Kathryn Knight

Jenna Ortega made her Golden Globes debut on Tuesday night where she looked worlds away from her recent viral character Wednesday Addams.

Jenna Ortega was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy at this year’s Golden Globes for her performance in Wednesday, which has just been renewed for a second series.

The 20-year-old decided to ditch the gothcore fashion she’s been rocking lately for a classic Hollywood glamour look by Gucci.

Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why

The actress looked like a golden goddess at the awards ceremony, wearing a long, tan Gucci dress with cut-out detailing on the waist and a criss-cross design.

Jenna Ortega at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jenna Ortega at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Getty
Jenna Ortega was dressed in a Gucci gown
Jenna Ortega was dressed in a Gucci gown. Picture: Getty

After recently dying her dark hair red, Jenna styled her choppy locks in a voluminous ‘do, with the ends slightly flipped.

She completed the Grecian get-up with silver necklaces, sharp winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

After wowing on the red carpet solo Jenna met up with Disney alumni Selena Gomez to pose for photographers.

The showbiz pair have had a huge year, with Jenna’s series Wednesday breaking records on Netflix after it dropped in November, while Selena starred in – and produced – the second series of Only Murders in the Building.

Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez arrive at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Getty

Selena stunned in a deep purple velvet Valentino gown with billowing sleeves.

The 30-year-old was up for her first Golden Globe nomination, sharing the category with Jenna for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Quinta Brunson took the award home for Abbott Elementary.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Pamela Anderson is releasing her own documentary

All The Details On Pamela Anderson's Netflix Documentary: 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Rihanna oozed main character energy at the 2023 Golden Globes

Every Moment Rihanna Was The Main Character At The 2023 Golden Globes

The Emily in Paris season 3 cast...

The Cast Of Emily In Paris Season 3: Meet The New Love Interests

TV & Film

Ella Henderson and boyfriend Jack Burnell are engaged!

Ella Henderson Is Engaged To Team GB Star Boyfriend Jack Burnell

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: Meet The Contestants On The Series 9 Line-Up

Kai Fagan's students have been reacting to the news that their teacher is on Love Island

Love Island 2023 Star & PE Teacher Kai Fagan’s Pupils React To Him Joining Line-Up

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star