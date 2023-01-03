Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why

3 January 2023, 15:49

Why Wednesday could jump from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video for season 2
Why Wednesday could jump from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video for season 2. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Will season 2 of Wednesday air on Netflix? Here are the rumours about the new series leaving the streaming platform ahead of the new season.

Wednesday on Netflix took the world by storm thanks to Jenna Ortega playing the titular Addams Family character and fans are already hoping for a season 2.

However, as we’re still waiting for confirmation that a second season will definitely be happening, there are now reports swirling that if another season drops, it may not air on Netflix.

Wednesday Easter Egg Hinted At Tyler’s Fate In Episode 4

The show produced by Tim Burton broke records as the best opening week for any English language series on the platform - but despite this, the series may still be leaving the streaming platform.

Here’s why Wednesday may not air on Netflix ahead of season 2…

The cast of Netflix's Wednesday
The cast of Netflix's Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Why Wednesday may not air season 2 on Netflix

Of course, there is yet to be official confirmation that a second season is in the works, however, in spite of the records broken on Netflix, the platform may not have a say at all in whether the potential new season leaves the streaming giant.

This is because the series is a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) product, and according to Deadline, Amazon and MGM closed an $8.5bn (£7.06bn) merger – meaning that the rights to Wednesday may go with it.

However, the publication did also report that Amazon’s MGM deal doesn’t automatically mean that all content from the producer becomes exclusive to Amazon Prime Video.

The second season of Wednesday hasn't been confirmed yet
The second season of Wednesday hasn't been confirmed yet. Picture: Netflix
Wednesday could be taken to Amazon Prime Video for season 2
Wednesday could be taken to Amazon Prime Video for season 2. Picture: Netflix

So, there is still a chance that Netflix may still acquire the rights for a second season of Wednesday.

In regards to a potential season two, the show’s co-creator Alfred Gough told this publication back in September that he could see it happening, revealing: “Miles [Millar] and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There's definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses."

We’ll keep this page updated once we know more!

