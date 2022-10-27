Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Match During 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere

27 October 2022, 11:06

By Kathryn Knight

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved why they’re absolute couple goals at the 'Black Panther: Wakanda' Forever premiere.

Rihanna’s just been confirmed for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and hours after the news was announced she hit up the film’s premiere with bae A$AP Rocky.

The new parents walked the red carpet in matching outfits, with each of them rocking a light khaki ensemble; RiRi opted for sequins while A$AP paired a denim jacket with matching trousers.

How To Watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 In The UK & What Time It’s On

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

The Savage X Fenty entrepreneur looked as gorgeous as always, wearing a strapless gown and long gloves with shimmering eyeshadow to match her glittery lewk.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. Picture: Getty
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky matched outfits
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky matched outfits. Picture: Getty

The cast of the Marvel sequel were all in attendance, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright.

Rihanna is the voice behind the film’s lead single ‘Lift Me Up’, just one of the tracks she’s got involved with for the movie.

She also sings ‘Born Again’, which will be played during the credits.

According to Variety, ‘Lift Me Up’ pays tribute to Black Panther’s late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer.

Michael B. Jordan attends Marvel Studios&squot; "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Michael B. Jordan attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. Picture: Getty
Lupita Nyong&squot;o attends Marvel Studios&squot; "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Lupita Nyong'o attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. Picture: Getty
Michaela Coel attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere
Michaela Coel attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere. Picture: Getty

Rihanna wrote the song with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and the movie’s director Ryan Coogler.

The single comes out on Friday 28th October and marks the pop star’s first release in six years, after taking time away from the industry to focus on her makeup brand Fenty and her lingerie company Savage X Fenty.

In May, she and A$AP became parents to a baby boy, whose name they’re yet to share with the world.

The music stars were close friends for seven years before they finally took their relationship to a low-key romantic level in 2020.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry has subverted our expectations with his new music video...

Harry Styles Continues Sea Creature Obsession With 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' Video

Khloé explained why she shouted during a screening of the show

Khloé Kardashian Explained Why She Screamed 'Liar' At Tristan During 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Taylor Swift has made changed to 'Anti Hero'

Taylor Swift Edits 'Anti Hero' Music Video After 'Fatphobic' Claims

Taylor Swift stepped out during Bon Iver's concert

Taylor Swift Sings 'Exile' During Surprise Appearance At Bon Iver's London Show

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez could be working on something...

Is Taylor Swift Hinting At A Collaboration With Selena Gomez?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star