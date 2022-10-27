Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Match During 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere

By Kathryn Knight

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved why they’re absolute couple goals at the 'Black Panther: Wakanda' Forever premiere.

Rihanna’s just been confirmed for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and hours after the news was announced she hit up the film’s premiere with bae A$AP Rocky.

The new parents walked the red carpet in matching outfits, with each of them rocking a light khaki ensemble; RiRi opted for sequins while A$AP paired a denim jacket with matching trousers.

The Savage X Fenty entrepreneur looked as gorgeous as always, wearing a strapless gown and long gloves with shimmering eyeshadow to match her glittery lewk.

The cast of the Marvel sequel were all in attendance, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright.

Rihanna is the voice behind the film’s lead single ‘Lift Me Up’, just one of the tracks she’s got involved with for the movie.

She also sings ‘Born Again’, which will be played during the credits.

According to Variety, ‘Lift Me Up’ pays tribute to Black Panther’s late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer.

Rihanna wrote the song with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and the movie’s director Ryan Coogler.

The single comes out on Friday 28th October and marks the pop star’s first release in six years, after taking time away from the industry to focus on her makeup brand Fenty and her lingerie company Savage X Fenty.

In May, she and A$AP became parents to a baby boy, whose name they’re yet to share with the world.

The music stars were close friends for seven years before they finally took their relationship to a low-key romantic level in 2020.

