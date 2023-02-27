Inside Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Wedding Rumours: Are They Engaged & Are They Getting Married?

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside their wedding plans. Picture: Getty

Rumours have been swirling that Rihanna is planning to get married to A$AP Rocky - but what has been said about their wedding?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have faced engagement rumours for months after rumours began swirling online that the pair were planning to get married.

The ‘Lift Me Up’ songstress announced her second pregnancy earlier this month just nine months after she and her rapper beau welcomed their first baby boy.

And now fans are wondering what’s next for the pair as reports have claimed they’re planning a wedding together.

But is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky and are they secretly getting married?

Here’s a look at their relationship and alleged wedding details…

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show performance. Picture: Getty

Is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky?

Although Riri and A$AP have been dating since the end of 2020, they are not engaged as far as we know.

However, the pair are closer than ever after welcoming their baby boy in May last year, with Riri recently telling British Vogue that she couldn’t remember what her life was like before welcoming her son with A$AP.

She even named the ‘Goldie’ rapper her ‘best friend’, adding that having their son has brought them closer together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are allegedly planning a wedding in Barbados. Picture: Getty

Is Rihanna married to A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna and A$AP first sparked rumours that they secretly got married after his iconic proposal to her in his ‘D.M.B.’ music video last year, where he can be seen asking his girlfriend via Grillz, ‘marry me?’, to which she said ‘I do’ before they walked down the aisle together.

However, no further news has emerged, so we can assume they are not married right now.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son in May 2022. Picture: Getty

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky planning a wedding?

An insider told Heat Magazine in January this year that Riri and Rocky are planning to tie the knot during a beach wedding soon.

Initially, the source claimed the wedding would be taking place in February 2023, but the superstar had a very busy month with her return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show as well as confirming her second pregnancy, so it is thought that plans had changed.

An insider said at the time: “She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump – and they won’t be stopping at two children, either. Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience.

“It’s brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family – she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May.”

A$AP Rocky proposed to Rihanna during his 'D.M.B.' music video. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

They also claimed that Riri and Rocky decided to get married a while ago, adding: “[They] had to put it off a couple of times because they wanted to get through the pregnancy, then settle into raising their little guy for at least six months without any big distractions.”

Another source has since claimed that ‘throwing a wedding and having another baby is Rihanna’s main focus at the moment’.

They said: “Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too.”

“Rihanna would love to have a girl next,” they added while claiming Rih is hoping for three or four kids in total: “She and A$AP even have names picked out already.”

