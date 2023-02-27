Inside Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Wedding Rumours: Are They Engaged & Are They Getting Married?

27 February 2023, 15:09 | Updated: 27 February 2023, 15:10

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside their wedding plans
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside their wedding plans. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rumours have been swirling that Rihanna is planning to get married to A$AP Rocky - but what has been said about their wedding?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have faced engagement rumours for months after rumours began swirling online that the pair were planning to get married.

The ‘Lift Me Up’ songstress announced her second pregnancy earlier this month just nine months after she and her rapper beau welcomed their first baby boy.

Rihanna Steps Out With Baby Bump As She Celebrates Turning 35 In Style

Rihanna Admits She Only Recently Learnt Of Her Second Pregnancy As She Poses For First Pictures With Son

And now fans are wondering what’s next for the pair as reports have claimed they’re planning a wedding together.

But is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky and are they secretly getting married?

Here’s a look at their relationship and alleged wedding details…

Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show performance
Rihanna confirmed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show performance. Picture: Getty

Is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky?

Although Riri and A$AP have been dating since the end of 2020, they are not engaged as far as we know.

However, the pair are closer than ever after welcoming their baby boy in May last year, with Riri recently telling British Vogue that she couldn’t remember what her life was like before welcoming her son with A$AP.

She even named the ‘Goldie’ rapper her ‘best friend’, adding that having their son has brought them closer together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are allegedly planning a wedding in Barbados
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are allegedly planning a wedding in Barbados. Picture: Getty

Is Rihanna married to A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna and A$AP first sparked rumours that they secretly got married after his iconic proposal to her in his ‘D.M.B.’ music video last year, where he can be seen asking his girlfriend via Grillz, ‘marry me?’, to which she said ‘I do’ before they walked down the aisle together.

However, no further news has emerged, so we can assume they are not married right now.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son in May 2022
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son in May 2022. Picture: Getty

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky planning a wedding?

An insider told Heat Magazine in January this year that Riri and Rocky are planning to tie the knot during a beach wedding soon.

Initially, the source claimed the wedding would be taking place in February 2023, but the superstar had a very busy month with her return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show as well as confirming her second pregnancy, so it is thought that plans had changed.

An insider said at the time: “She would love to walk down the aisle with a baby bump – and they won’t be stopping at two children, either. Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience.

“It’s brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family – she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May.”

A$AP Rocky proposed to Rihanna during his 'D.M.B.' music video
A$AP Rocky proposed to Rihanna during his 'D.M.B.' music video. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

They also claimed that Riri and Rocky decided to get married a while ago, adding: “[They] had to put it off a couple of times because they wanted to get through the pregnancy, then settle into raising their little guy for at least six months without any big distractions.”

Another source has since claimed that ‘throwing a wedding and having another baby is Rihanna’s main focus at the moment’.

They said: “Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too.”

“Rihanna would love to have a girl next,” they added while claiming Rih is hoping for three or four kids in total: “She and A$AP even have names picked out already.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Molly-Mae reacted to Tommy Fury winning his Jake Paul fight

Molly-Mae Had The Most Wholesome Reaction To Tommy Fury Winning Jake Paul Fight

Inside the accuracy behind the Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul fight 'script'

Was Tommy Fury Vs Jake Paul Scripted Or Was The Fight Real?

Here's which Love Islanders have left the villa so far

Who Has Left Love Island? All The Dumped 2023 Contestants So Far

Here's how much Tommy Fury will earn from his fight with Jake Paul

How Much Was Tommy Fury Paid For The Jake Paul Fight?

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star