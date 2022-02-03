Pregnant Rihanna Shares First Picture Of Baby Bump After Announcing News With A$AP Rocky

3 February 2022, 09:29

Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby with A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty / Rihanna/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has shared a first full look at her blossoming baby bump after announcing she’s pregnant – and the icon has just defined glowing.

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced the Fenty entrepreneur is pregnant with their first baby this week and on Wednesday night she gave a glimpse at her blossoming baby bump.

In a snap shared to Instagram, RiRi wrote: “How the gang pulled up to black history month.”

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Complete Relationship Timeline

For the cute bump update, Rihanna pulled up her top and looked down at her growing figure, simultaneously looking like the beauty icon she is.

Rihanna shared the first photo of her baby bump
Rihanna shared the first photo of her baby bump. Picture: Rihanna/Instagram

She also posted the snaps that almost broke the internet this week, of her and A$AP strolling along.

In the viral photos the mum-to-be unbuttoned her pink Chanel coat to expose her stomach, which she’d adorned with jewellery.

Naturally, the comments are filled with: "Congratulations mama!" and, "mama Rih!"

"Rihdefining legacy," another replied.

Rihanna and A$AP confirmed their relationship in 2021
Rihanna and A$AP confirmed their relationship in 2021. Picture: Getty
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become parents
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are set to become parents. Picture: Getty

The due date of their little one could potentially be this summer, if her baby bump snaps are a mark she’s past the three-month mark.

Rihanna and A$AP only confirmed their relationship in May last year, after remaining close friends for years throughout their respective careers.

It’s thought their bond developed romantically after they starred together on ‘Fashion Killa’.

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star