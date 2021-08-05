Rihanna’s Net Worth & How She Reached Billionaire Status

How Rihanna became a billionaire thanks to her successful businesses and music careeer. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Rihanna has become the wealthiest female musician in the world - here’s how she became a billionaire as she reaches a seriously impressive net worth.

Rihanna has officially become a billionaire!

The ‘Work’ songstress has a number of different business ventures outside of music, which has more than contributed to her high earnings in recent years.

She’s launched a number of businesses, with her side hustles including a beauty brand, a skincare range, a lingerie company and not to mention, her riches from being an all-around entertainer.

But just how did Riri become a billionaire and exactly how much is she worth?

Here’s the low-down on her net worth and a look inside her lucrative businesses…

Rihanna is officially a billionaire. Picture: Alamy

What is Rihanna’s net worth and is she a billionaire?

Proving she’s the queen of everything, Riri is indeed a billionaire!

She’s said to be worth around $1.7 billion (£1.2 billion), to be exact.

This now makes her the wealthiest female musician in the world!

The 32-year-old is also the second richest female entertainer, beaten only by Oprah.

Rihanna has reached billionaire status. Picture: Alamy

How did Rihanna become a billionaire?

If you’ve been a long-term Riri stan, you’ll know about her numerous business ventures, which have undoubtedly helped her reach billionaire status.

According to Forbes, she can attribute the majority of her net worth - $1.4 billion of it - to Fenty Beauty, which she owns 50% of (as it’s a 50/50 joint venture with LVMH).

On top of that, Riri’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty is estimated to be worth a staggering $270 million (£194 million).

Rihanna can attribute her net worth to her many business ventures including Fenty Beauty. Picture: Alamy

The rest of her earnings come from her highly successful music and acting career, as well as brand endorsement deals she has raked in over the years.

She’s not stopping there either as she recently announced she’ll be launching Fenty Perfume and has even trademarked Fenty Hair, so we’re sure the $$ is sure to soar over time!

Congrats, Riri, and please drop the album soon?!

