Rihanna Signs Multi-Million Pound Deal For Apple TV Documentary

A Rihanna documentary is in the works. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Rihanna has reportedly signed a big money deal with Apple as a documentary about her music career is in the works.

Rihanna has certainly had a career like no other, and now it seems her next steps as she returns to music will be recorded in a documentary.

The Fenty Beauty owner signed along the dotted line for a multi-million pound deal with the Apple TV+ as they prepare to give fans a rare inside look into her life.

The 34-year-old has been famously absent from the music world since her eighth studio album 'Anti' arrived in 2016, meaning we've been waiting for a whopping six years for new Riri tracks.

However, a new era for the multi-talented star was marked with the release of 'Lift Me Up' from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna has signed a huge deal with Apple. Picture: Getty

On top of this, Rihanna has famously been announced as the headliner for next year's Super Bowl halftime show – a coveted and career-defining milestone.

Therefore, the pop sensation's fans have been getting seriously excited at the prospect of a new album cycle that could begin around the time she's set to take to the Super Bowl stage in February 2023.

The AppleTV+ documentary will reportedly follow Rihanna's career with a central focus being her highly-anticipated performance at the football championship.

An industry insider revealed to the tabloids: "There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years."

The source dished on how the 'We Found Love' singer and her team will be intensively preparing for the landmark show, with the camera getting a behind-the-scenes look every step of the way.

Rihanna last released music in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna's documentary will follow her journey to the Super Bowl. Picture: Alamy

They continued: "She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now she is returning to pop as a mum."

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May of this year and are yet to reveal their baby boy's name to the public.

“Rihanna is a massive force to be reckoned with when it comes to music and so Apple has paid millions," the source revealed about the lucrative deal.

“She is keen for the world to remember why she is one of the greatest performers of all time.”

The Navy is not only on the edge of their seats waiting for the Super Bowl halftime show but now the intimate documentary that could be following the whole thing – we're too excited!

