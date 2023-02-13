Rihanna Dropped The Biggest Hint About Her Pregnancy Just Days Before The Super Bowl

13 February 2023, 15:10

Rihanna dropped a huge hint about her pregnancy days before the Super Bowl
Rihanna dropped a huge hint about her pregnancy days before the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna gave away the biggest clue that she was expecting baby number two just days before revealing her pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna revealed she’s pregnant and expecting her second baby after debuting her baby bump during her hugely-anticipated return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Although the news came as a huge shock to fans since the superstar only welcomed her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May last year, it turns out Riri dropped a pretty big hint about her second bundle of joy just days before the big NFL event.

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details For Second Baby From Due Date To Baby’s Gender

Here's Every Song In Rihanna's Super Bowl Setlist: From 'What's My Name' To 'Diamonds'

Whilst doing promo for the halftime show, Riri did an interview with CBS where she was asked if fans can expect any surprises during the performance.

The ‘ANTI’ hitmaker, 34, teased: “I'm thinking about bringing someone,” whilst smiling, adding, “I’m not sure. We'll see."

Rihanna showcased her baby bump for the first time during the Super Bowl halftime performance
Rihanna showcased her baby bump for the first time during the Super Bowl halftime performance. Picture: Getty

The interview clip has since resurfaced online, with many in awe that her surprise guest was her baby bump!

“Rihanna performed Diamonds with a very special guest, baby number 2. Congratulations @rihanna,” tweeted one fan.

“When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it. Rihanna is PREGNANT!” added another excited fan.

A third added: “Me wondering why rihanna didn’t have a special guest and realized afterwards that her special guest was her BABY.”

Riri proved during her 13-minute performance that she didn’t need to bring out any fellow performers as she perfectly mixed a medley of 12 of her biggest hits.

Fellow stars and fans have been congratulating Rih on the amazing performance since as well as the exciting news of baby no.2!

