Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Came With A Huge Price Tag

13 January 2022, 13:14

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a seriously expensive and gorgeous engagement ring - but how much did it cost?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged and the proposal involved the most stunning engagement ring!

The A-list stars have been one of the most loved-up couples around since they began dating a year and a half ago, and they’re now taking the next step in their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, - real name Colson Baker - shared the very intimate proposal on Instagram, revealing ‘she said ‘yes’’ and fans hearts everywhere were melting.

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Engaged!

Not only did he capture the moment Megan said yes, but the 35-year-old actress went on to share a video of the gorgeous custom-made engagement ring, which was designed by MGK himself.

It should come as no surprise that the dazzling piece of jewellery came with a whopping price tag - but just how much was it?

Megan Fox's engagement ring features hers and MGK's birthstones
Megan Fox's engagement ring features hers and MGK's birthstones. Picture: @machinegunkelly/Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox first met and began dating in 2020
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox first met and began dating in 2020. Picture: Alamy

How much was Megan Fox’s engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he specifically designed Megan’s ring to emphasise the special bond between them as the dazzler features two pearl-shaped gems; a diamond and an emerald, which are their respective birthstones.

The rapper said: “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged. Picture: @meganfox/Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a stunning custom-made ring
Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a stunning custom-made ring. Picture: @meganfox/Instagram

The father-of-one worked with British jewellery designer, Stephen Webster, to design Megan’s ring, which is said to have cost between $50,000-$75,000 (£36,000-£55,000) according to US Weekly.

Gemologist Olivia Landeau told the publication: “Toi et Moi (two stone) rings have been a huge trend over the past two years. Her stones look to be around 2-2.5ct each in size.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Does Liberty Poole Have A Boyfriend? The Lowdown On Her Dating Life

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Revealed

Who is Shimon Hayut from the Tinder Swindler and where is he now?

The Tinder Swindler: Who Is Shimon Hayut & What Did He Do?

Hugo rapped up a storm on Tik Tok...

Love Island's Hugo Hammond Divides Fans With Tik Tok Rap

Love Island

Who are the members in the Hype House in LA?

Who Are The Members Of The Hype House In The New Netflix Show?

Did Jake reference Taylor Swift's 'Red' era?

Taylor Swift Fans Are Losing It Over Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Red' Moment

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star