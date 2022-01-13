Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring From Machine Gun Kelly Came With A Huge Price Tag

By Capital FM

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a seriously expensive and gorgeous engagement ring - but how much did it cost?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged and the proposal involved the most stunning engagement ring!

The A-list stars have been one of the most loved-up couples around since they began dating a year and a half ago, and they’re now taking the next step in their relationship.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, - real name Colson Baker - shared the very intimate proposal on Instagram, revealing ‘she said ‘yes’’ and fans hearts everywhere were melting.

Not only did he capture the moment Megan said yes, but the 35-year-old actress went on to share a video of the gorgeous custom-made engagement ring, which was designed by MGK himself.

It should come as no surprise that the dazzling piece of jewellery came with a whopping price tag - but just how much was it?

Megan Fox's engagement ring features hers and MGK's birthstones. Picture: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox first met and began dating in 2020. Picture: Alamy

How much was Megan Fox’s engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he specifically designed Megan’s ring to emphasise the special bond between them as the dazzler features two pearl-shaped gems; a diamond and an emerald, which are their respective birthstones.

The rapper said: “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged. Picture: @meganfox/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox with a stunning custom-made ring. Picture: @meganfox/Instagram

The father-of-one worked with British jewellery designer, Stephen Webster, to design Megan’s ring, which is said to have cost between $50,000-$75,000 (£36,000-£55,000) according to US Weekly.

Gemologist Olivia Landeau told the publication: “Toi et Moi (two stone) rings have been a huge trend over the past two years. Her stones look to be around 2-2.5ct each in size.”

