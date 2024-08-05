Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX 'Guess' Verse

5 August 2024, 17:08

Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX &squot;Guess&squot; Verse
Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX 'Guess' Verse. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Atlantic
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Finneas says the internet "forced" his sister to out herself with queer-baiting accusations.

Finneas has defended his sister Billie Eilish after a TikToker accued Billie of being "predatory" on her new Charli xcx collab.

Last week (Aug 1), Billie Eilish and Charli xcx broke the internet with their chart-topping 'Guess' remix. On the very tongue in cheek 'Brat' song, the two pop stars flirt with each other. Charli wants Billie to guess the colour of her underwear and Billie teases that she already knows. Billie adds: Charli likes boys, but she knows I'd hit it / Charli, call me if you're with it.

The song received instant acclaim from fans and critics. However, it led to people accusing Billie of "queer-baiting" online.

Billie Eilish and Charli XCX post 'Guess' BTS video

In a now deleted video, a TikToker shared a post criticising Billie. In the caption, they wrote: "Billie’s verse on ‘Guess’ is high-key predatory, but y’all blinded by her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain. She’s been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she’s actually into them lol. Charli is 32 and engaged FYI."

Never one to let uninformed comments about his sister slide, Finneas then clapped back in the comments. He responded: "What a take you little clown. I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself."

For context, Billie was accused of queer-baiting when she was just 18 years old following the release of her 'Lost Cause' video. However, since then Billie has opened up about having same sex relationships and even released multiple songs about it ('Lunch', 'L'Amour De Ma Vie').

Billie has also called out people for making her discuss her sexuality before she was comfortable to do it. After being quizzed on coming out on a red carpet in 2023, Billie took to Instagram to ask people to "leave [her] alone".

Finneas defends sister Billie Eilish on TikTok
Finneas defends sister Billie Eilish on TikTok. Picture: Tiktok

Speaking to Rolling Stone about 'Lunch' this year, Billie said: "That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand - until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina."

A reminder to give people time and space to discover who they are. Also queer people can't queer-bait and Charli clearly loves the verse because she approved it on her own song. Let Billie live!

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

