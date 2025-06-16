Benson Boone brings American Heart World Tour to The O2 London

Benson Boone brings 'American Heart' tour to UK and EU. Picture: David Roemer

Here are all the details to get tickets to Benson Boone's 'American Heart' UK and EU tour.

To celebrate his sophomore album 'American Heart' dropping on June 20th, Benson Boone has announced a American Heart World Tour which is coming to the UK and EU.

This comes after the release of his singles 'Sorry I'm Here For Someone', 'Mystical Magical' and 'Momma song' which will be featured on the upcoming record.

Benson's American Heart tour will begin in Belfast and stop in UK hotspots like Manchester, Birmingham and London before wrapping up in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Grammy nominated artist has secured three not-to-be-missed shows at The O2, London so here are all the details on how to get your hands on tickets...

How to get tickets to Benson Boone's American Heart World Tour:

Tickets are already on sale and available to purchase HERE.

A special fan presale went live Tuesday 3rd June at 10am local time, and the public on-sale began on Thursday 5th June at 10am local time.

Access to Preferred Tickets became available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Thursday 5th June at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Pre-order/pre-save Benson's album 'American Heart' HERE.

Benson Boone 2025 tour dates:

October 2025:

Oct 23 - SSE Arena (Belfast, UK)

Oct 24 - 3Arena (Dublin, IE)

Oct 27 - Co-op Live (Manchester, UK)

Oct 30 - OVO Hydro (Glasgow, UK)

November 2025: