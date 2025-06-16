Benson Boone brings American Heart World Tour to The O2 London

16 June 2025, 15:00 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 17:39

Benson Boone brings 'American Heart' tour to UK and EU
Benson Boone brings 'American Heart' tour to UK and EU. Picture: David Roemer

Here are all the details to get tickets to Benson Boone's 'American Heart' UK and EU tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

To celebrate his sophomore album 'American Heart' dropping on June 20th, Benson Boone has announced a American Heart World Tour which is coming to the UK and EU.

This comes after the release of his singles 'Sorry I'm Here For Someone', 'Mystical Magical' and 'Momma song' which will be featured on the upcoming record.

Benson's American Heart tour will begin in Belfast and stop in UK hotspots like Manchester, Birmingham and London before wrapping up in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Grammy nominated artist has secured three not-to-be-missed shows at The O2, London so here are all the details on how to get your hands on tickets...

Benson has announced a UK and EU tour
Benson has announced a UK and EU tour. Picture: David Roemer

How to get tickets to Benson Boone's American Heart World Tour:

Tickets are already on sale and available to purchase HERE.

A special fan presale went live Tuesday 3rd June at 10am local time, and the public on-sale began on Thursday 5th June at 10am local time.

Access to Preferred Tickets became available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Thursday 5th June at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Pre-order/pre-save Benson's album 'American Heart' HERE.

Benson Boone 2025 tour dates:

October 2025:

  • Oct 23 - SSE Arena (Belfast, UK)
  • Oct 24 - 3Arena (Dublin, IE)
  • Oct 27 - Co-op Live (Manchester, UK)
  • Oct 30 - OVO Hydro (Glasgow, UK)

November 2025:

  • Nov 1 - Utilita Arena (Birmingham, UK)
  • Nov 3 - The O2 (London, UK)
  • Nov 4 - The O2 (London, UK)
  • Nov 5 - The O2 (London, UK)
  • Nov 7 - Lanxess Arena (Cologne, DE)
  • Nov 8 - Sportpaleis (Antwerp, BE)
  • Nov 10 - Ziggo Dome (Amsterdam, NL)
  • Nov 13 - Accor Arena (Paris, FR)
  • Nov 15 - Royal Arena (Copenhagen, DK)
  • Nov 17 - Unity Arena (Oslo, NO)
  • Nov 18 - Avicii Arena (Stockholm, SE)

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

TV & Film

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Love Island

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé performs in London

News

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

News

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Love Island

Peter Andre and ITV Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going on the show

Peter Andre and Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going into the villa

Love Island

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

News

Jessie J gives emotional speech about her breast cancer before performing Living My Best Life

Jessie J powerfully declares she'll beat cancer in emotional Capital Summertime Ball speech

News

Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

News

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

News

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

News

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!

Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

News

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in 2025

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist

News

You can watch Capital's Summertime Ball no matter where you are

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up including Mariah Carey, Benson Boone and more
Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

News

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

News