The Spicy Meaning Behind Charli xcx And Billie Eilish's 'Guess' Lyrics Explained

1 August 2024, 22:43 | Updated: 1 August 2024, 23:16

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish 'Guess' Lyrics Meaning Explained
Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian, Atlantic Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Charli XCX and Billie Eilish's 'Guess' lyrics about? Here's what they've said about the song.

Hey, Billie, you there? Charli xcx and Billie Eilish are taking brat summer to the next level but what is 'Guess' actually about?

There's no denying that Charli xcx is in her imperial phase right now. Ever since she released her sixth studio album 'Brat' in June, it's taken on a life of its own. Presidential nominee Kamala Harris (!) has embraced the album and 'Von Dutch', '360' and 'Apple' have all become genuine hits. Not to mention, the 'Girl So Confusing' remix with Lorde broke the internet.

Now, Charli is upping the ante with another iconic collab. Billie Eilish features on the new single version of 'Guess' and fans are living for the meaning behind the lyrics. With that in mind, here's a full breakdown of Billie and Charli's 'Guess' lyrics.

'Guess' is a cocky anthem in which Charli flirts directly with Billie and sings: 'You wanna guess the colour of my underwear / You wanna know what I got going on down there / Is it pretty in pink or all see-through? / Is it showing off my brand new lower back tattoo? / You wanna put 'em in your mouth, pull 'em all down south'.

To drive the point home in the chorus, she adds: 'Try it, bite it, lick it, spit it / Pull it to the side and get all up in it / Wear 'em, post 'em, might remix it / Send them to The Dare, yeah, I think he's with it'.

Billie then flirts back adding: 'Don't have to guess the colour of you underwear . Already know what you've got going on down thеre / It's the lacey black pair with the little bows / The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo' and 'Charli likes boys but she knows I'd hit it / Charli call me, if you're with it'.

Charli is yet to discuss the song but Billie appeared to allude to the collaboration in an interview with Zane Lowe. She said: "I did a session with another artist for the first time in six years a couple weeks ago. It was really fun. I was really nervous."

Brat summer never dies!

Charli xcx and Billie Eilish - 'Guess' lyrics

INTRO: Charli xcx
Hey, Billie, you there?

VERSE 1: Charli xcx
You wanna guess the colour of my underwear
You wanna know what I got going on down there
Is it pretty in pink or all see-through?
Is it showing off my brand new lower back tattoo?
You wanna put 'em in your mouth, pull 'em all down south
You wanna turn this shit out, that's what I'm talking about
Pu-pu-put 'em in your mouth, pull 'em all down south
You wanna turn this shit out, that's what I'm talking about (Yeah)

CHORUS: Charli xcx
Try it, bite it, lick it, spit it
Pull it to the side and get all up in it
Wear 'em, post 'em, might remix it
Send them to The Dare, yeah, I think he's with it
Try it, bite it, lick it, spit it
Pull it to the side and get all up in it
Wear 'em, post 'em, might remix it
Eat 'em up for lunch, yeah, it's so delicious

VERSE 2: Billie Eilish
Don't have to guess the colour of you underwear
Already know what you've got going on down thеre
It's the lacey black pair with the little bows
The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo
I saw them when you sat down, they were peaking out
I'm gonna tell you right now, they're all I'm thinking about

CHORUS: Billie Eilish
I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it
Pull it to the side and get all up in it
Wear 'em, post 'em, might remix it
Charli likes boys but she knows I'd hit it
Charli call me, if you're with it

BRIDGE: Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
Guess
Yeah
Yeah
Guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess
Guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess
Guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess
Guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess

OUTRO: Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
You wanna guess what me and Billie have been texting about
We've been disrespectful
Wanna guess the password to my Google Drive
Are you obsessed with me?
You wanna guess the address of the party I'm at
You know you're not invited
You wanna guess if I'm serious about this song

