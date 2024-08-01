What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained

1 August 2024, 22:49

What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained
What Is Brat Summer? Are You Brat? The Meaning Behind The Iconic Charli XCX Trend Explained. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Atlantic
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Kamala Harris is brat...are you?

It's official. We're now two whole months into brat summer but still inside me coiled deep was the need to know...am I brat?

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, chances are you've seen the words "brat summer". If you are a fan of Charli xcx, you will already be well-versed in exactly what brat summer is but it's since taken on a whole life of its own. It's all over social media, it's being poorly explained on political news channels. Even, presidential nominee Kamala Harris is brat.

So what actually is brat summer, how did it start and how do you know if you're brat? We're here to break it down for you.

Am I Brat?

Charli XCX appears to poke fun at Camila Cabello in new video

Brat summer all started with the release of Charli xcx's sixth studio album 'Brat'. The critically acclaimed project is a raw and real exploration of Charli's life. Across the LP, Charli pokes fun at her popstar image ('360'), explores the nuances of female relationships ('Girl, So Confusing') and even reflects on her feelings around motherhood ('I Think About It All The Time').

Thanks to its distinct aesthetic (the album cover is a garish lime green with an out of focus text), it's so easily identifiable that now everything lime green has become associated with Brat on social media. Not only that but people have been identifying with the ethos of the album and brat summer, like Megan Thee Stallion's hot girl summer before it, has been born.

As for what Brat summer actually is, Charli cleared it up on Sidetracked. When asked if it has something to do with yachts, she stated: "It can go that way, quite kind of like luxury but it can also be like so trashy. Just like a pack of cigs and a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra. That's kind of all you need." Pretty legendary if you ask me.

In a separate TikTok, Charli said: "You’re just like that girl who is a little messy - and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.

Essentially, brat is being your true, unapologetic, messy self in a way that's aspirational. To paraphrase, Christina Aguilera, brat summer is a lifestyle. It's a choice. It's a freedom of expression. You have to live it. You have to love it. You have to breathe it. Life is all about being a brat."

If you feel brat, you're brat. You don't actually need to think about it too much.

What does Brat have to do with Kamala Harris?

Since brat summer took off, Kamala Harris has also been announced as the official Democratic presidential nominee in the upcoming US election and people have used 'Brat' songs to create multiple, viral Kamala fan edits. This has led Charli to declare 'Kamala is brat' on X and Kamala's own social media team to use 'Brat' imagery in their campaign.

Again, this does not actually mean anything too deep. Brat summer is popular and Kamala's team are using it to connect with a younger demographic. How you feel about that is up to you but Brat summer's impact cannot be denied.

Long may brat summer continue!

