What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

By Abbie Reynolds

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity? Here’s everything we know about where he's from.

It's safe to say Shea Mannings has had one of the most unique Love Island experiences so far after he arrived in the villa as a bombshell alongside Remell Mullins.

On his second night he faced being dumped from the island as he and Blu Chegini were the only two islanders left single after the recoupling. After being tasked with the decision of which one of them would go home, the rest of the cast stepped in and voted as both Blu and Shea remained adamant they weren't leaving.

Shea came out on top and Blu was sent packing, since then he's been getting his graft on in the villa, especially with Megan Forte Clarke and new girl Yasmin Pettet.

The dad-of-one has Love Island viewers mesmerised by the adonis and now people have been asking what his ethnic background is. Here's what we know...

Shea was a bombshell on Love Island s12. Picture: ITV

Where is Love Island's Shea from?

Shea hails from Bristol and hasn't addressed his ethnicity while on the show. However under one of his Instagram posts someone has claimed that he is Jamaican and English in response to a fan.

On Reddit, one viewer speculated: "Manning[s] is definitely a British last name, so he is probably mixed like Shakira. The other half could be anything, middle eastern, north African, south Asian, Turkish?"

Another said: "Mixed race, maybe with white. He is a beautiful man. Tall, good looking."

Shea with his son, Dad and Grandad. Picture: Instagram

And according to his Dad's public Instagram page it looks like Shea may indeed be mixed raced as he's shared multiple family pictures with Shea, Shea's sister and mum.

In regards to the origin of his name Shea, pronounced Sh-ay, it has Gaelic origin. It means 'hawk-like' or 'stately' and is derived from the well-known Irish surname 'O Séaghdha', according to The Bump.

