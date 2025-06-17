What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

17 June 2025, 15:12

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?
What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity? Here’s everything we know about where he's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's safe to say Shea Mannings has had one of the most unique Love Island experiences so far after he arrived in the villa as a bombshell alongside Remell Mullins.

On his second night he faced being dumped from the island as he and Blu Chegini were the only two islanders left single after the recoupling. After being tasked with the decision of which one of them would go home, the rest of the cast stepped in and voted as both Blu and Shea remained adamant they weren't leaving.

Shea came out on top and Blu was sent packing, since then he's been getting his graft on in the villa, especially with Megan Forte Clarke and new girl Yasmin Pettet.

The dad-of-one has Love Island viewers mesmerised by the adonis and now people have been asking what his ethnic background is. Here's what we know...

Shea was a bombshell on Love Island s12
Shea was a bombshell on Love Island s12. Picture: ITV

Where is Love Island's Shea from?

Shea hails from Bristol and hasn't addressed his ethnicity while on the show. However under one of his Instagram posts someone has claimed that he is Jamaican and English in response to a fan.

On Reddit, one viewer speculated: "Manning[s] is definitely a British last name, so he is probably mixed like Shakira. The other half could be anything, middle eastern, north African, south Asian, Turkish?"

Another said: "Mixed race, maybe with white. He is a beautiful man. Tall, good looking."

Shea with his son, Dad and Grandad
Shea with his son, Dad and Grandad. Picture: Instagram

And according to his Dad's public Instagram page it looks like Shea may indeed be mixed raced as he's shared multiple family pictures with Shea, Shea's sister and mum.

In regards to the origin of his name Shea, pronounced Sh-ay, it has Gaelic origin. It means 'hawk-like' or 'stately' and is derived from the well-known Irish surname 'O Séaghdha', according to The Bump.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Georgia Harrison set to receive MBE from The King

Georgia Harrison becomes first ever Love Island star to receive MBE

Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha?

Love Island's Malisha Jordan: Age, job, where she's from and more

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Hot On Capital

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé performs in London

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Benson Boone brings 'American Heart' tour to UK and EU

Benson Boone brings American Heart World Tour to The O2 London

Events

Peter Andre and ITV Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going on the show

Peter Andre and Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going into the villa

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Jessie J gives emotional speech about her breast cancer before performing Living My Best Life

Jessie J powerfully declares she'll beat cancer in emotional Capital Summertime Ball speech
Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Events

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!

Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in 2025

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist

You can watch Capital's Summertime Ball no matter where you are

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up including Mariah Carey, Benson Boone and more

Events

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

More Movies & TV News

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset