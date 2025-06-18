Love Island fans have strong reaction to 'brutal' and 'messy' recoupling twist

Love Island bombshell is left with the deciding which girl gets dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Who gets dumped from the Love Island villa tonight? Viewers brand lastest dumping a 'fix' as they predict who goes.

Love Island fans have been delivered twist after twist in this 2025 series and the latest has shocked them all the most.

In the latest recoupling, where the boys got to choose from the girls, two of the contestants were left standing without a man - Las Vegas's Toni Laites and new bombshell Malisha Jordan leaving them vulnerable to be dumped.

However, in walks newbie Harrison Solomon with the power to couple up with one and save them from leaving the villa.

During last night's episode, we saw the footballer take both girls on a date and tonight we will see which girl he chooses with the other being dumped from the island immediately.

Love Island will dump either Toni or Malisha from the villa in the next dumping. Picture: ITV2

The latest recoupling has left Love Island fans in dismay as they call it a complete "plot twist" and "messy" as the new contestant has only hours to pick who he wants to be with.

Taking to X, one social media user said: "That was a brutal bombshell twist!"

Another added: "Love Island is messy. The amount of plot twists has me gagged."

The new bombshell has been called a 'fix' too as watchers believe he was put in there for one girl only.

A viewer wrote on X: "Yeah Malisha I'm sorry but you're going home. Toni and Harrison are basically neighbours."

Love island producers do you think we are stupid, this Harrison dude lives in the place Toni went to college 😂😂😂😂 if you wanted Malisha out just say that #LoveIslandUK — MoonChild🌙🇬🇩 (@itsbeckasworld) June 17, 2025

Fair f*cking play Love Island, that’s a plot twist. But yhh he’s choosing Toni😭😭#LoveIsland — Austin ⭐️🇬🇭 (@_austind100) June 17, 2025

With Toni's popularity booming on UK soil, another added: "Thank you Love Island producers, Toni shall be staying."

Toni has been in a couple with both Ben Holbrough and Conor Phillips so far but has failed to find a genuine connection. For a few of the Love Island boys, the fact she's from America has proved tricky as they've worried about how their romance would survive the long distance.

New bombshell Harrison is originally from the UK but now lives in Florida for his football career. Speaking about long-distance romances, he said: "I’ve done long distance before so it’s not really an issue for me.

""I don’t know if or when I’m going back to America. But that’s not an issue. If you like a person you’ll make it work."

Watch Love Island on ITV2 tonight at 9pm to find out who he picks.

