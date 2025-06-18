Love Island fans have strong reaction to 'brutal' and 'messy' recoupling twist

18 June 2025, 13:35 | Updated: 18 June 2025, 14:34

Love Island bombshell is left with the deciding which girl gets dumped from the villa
Love Island bombshell is left with the deciding which girl gets dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Who gets dumped from the Love Island villa tonight? Viewers brand lastest dumping a 'fix' as they predict who goes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans have been delivered twist after twist in this 2025 series and the latest has shocked them all the most.

In the latest recoupling, where the boys got to choose from the girls, two of the contestants were left standing without a man - Las Vegas's Toni Laites and new bombshell Malisha Jordan leaving them vulnerable to be dumped.

However, in walks newbie Harrison Solomon with the power to couple up with one and save them from leaving the villa.

During last night's episode, we saw the footballer take both girls on a date and tonight we will see which girl he chooses with the other being dumped from the island immediately.

Love Island will dump either Toni or Malisha from the villa in the next dumping
Love Island will dump either Toni or Malisha from the villa in the next dumping. Picture: ITV2

The latest recoupling has left Love Island fans in dismay as they call it a complete "plot twist" and "messy" as the new contestant has only hours to pick who he wants to be with.

Taking to X, one social media user said: "That was a brutal bombshell twist!"

Another added: "Love Island is messy. The amount of plot twists has me gagged."

The new bombshell has been called a 'fix' too as watchers believe he was put in there for one girl only.

A viewer wrote on X: "Yeah Malisha I'm sorry but you're going home. Toni and Harrison are basically neighbours."

With Toni's popularity booming on UK soil, another added: "Thank you Love Island producers, Toni shall be staying."

Toni has been in a couple with both Ben Holbrough and Conor Phillips so far but has failed to find a genuine connection. For a few of the Love Island boys, the fact she's from America has proved tricky as they've worried about how their romance would survive the long distance.

New bombshell Harrison is originally from the UK but now lives in Florida for his football career. Speaking about long-distance romances, he said: "I’ve done long distance before so it’s not really an issue for me.

""I don’t know if or when I’m going back to America. But that’s not an issue. If you like a person you’ll make it work."

Watch Love Island on ITV2 tonight at 9pm to find out who he picks.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' of two years with leaked text messages

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' in leaked text messages

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant

Love Island's Ben before and after £3000 hair transplant

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Hot On Capital

We Were Liars is this summer's hotly anticipated thriller

We Were Liars cast has some really famous faces - here's why you recognise them

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Chappell Roan says the online hate she gets makes her cry

Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Love Island's Georgia Harrison set to receive MBE from The King

Georgia Harrison becomes first ever Love Island star to receive MBE

Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha?

Love Island's Malisha Jordan: Age, job, where she's from and more

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé performs in London

Benson Boone brings 'American Heart' tour to UK and EU

Benson Boone brings American Heart World Tour to The O2 London

Events

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Peter Andre and ITV Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going on the show

Peter Andre and Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going into the villa

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Jessie J gives emotional speech about her breast cancer before performing Living My Best Life

Jessie J powerfully declares she'll beat cancer in emotional Capital Summertime Ball speech
Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Events

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

More Movies & TV News

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset