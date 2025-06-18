We Were Liars cast has some really famous faces - here's why you recognise them

We Were Liars is this summer's hotly anticipated thriller. Picture: Amazon Prime/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl and The Hunger Games are just some of the shows the actors from We Were Liars have been in.

We Were Liars officially launched on Amazon Prime in June 2025 with a cast full of famous faces and recognisable actors.

Set to be the next big TV psychological thriller of this summer, the series is based on E. Lockhart's hit novel of the same name and stars Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair and Candice King as Bess Sinclair.

The series follows the story of 17-year-old Cadence who spends every summer with her family on their private island. During one of those trips when she was 15, she suffered a terrible accident which left her with amnesia from that year.

As summer comes around again, she struggles to put the pieces together of her accident plus more family secrets, feud and deceit rises to the surface. Truly a binge-worthy series.

And as if all of that isn't enticing enough, there's also a cast full of recognisable faces. Here is who's who and where you might recognise them from in this summer's must-watch series, We Were Liars.

Emily Aln Lind was a child star and appeared in many TV roles. Picture: Getty

Cadence Sinclair Eastman played by Emily Alyn Lind

The main character of the series, Cadence is the eldest granddaughter of a very wealthy American family. We're talking private island rich.

Cadence used to be fun, smart and adventurous but an accident one summer robbed her of those personality traits and now she is haunted by snap memories of what happened to her.

What has Emily Alyn Lind been in?

Played by American actress Emily, you'll be racking your brains to remember what she was once in. No stranger to a popular American series, she played the young version of Emily in hit series Revenge. She also had roles in The Babysitter and Gossip Girl.

Esther McGregor is a regular on the American acting scene. Picture: Getty

Mirren Sinclair Sheffield played by Esther McGregor

A quiet and reserved character, things really start to get interesting when Mirren stumbles across one of the family's biggest secrets.

What has Esther McGregor been in?

Played by actress Esther, you'll recognise her from roles in Babygirl, Bleeding Love and High School.

Jospeh Zada has a huge role coming up in the new The Hunger Games movie. Picture: Getty

Johnny Sinclair Dennis played by Joseph Zada

Another young member of the Sinclair family, Johnny is all about the fun summer vibes. That is, until he's forced to be accountable for some of his more serious past behaviour.

What has Joseph Zada been in?

From Australia, Joseph is about to star in The Hunger Games 2026 movie and has also been in Total Control.

Candice King was part of the huge series The Vampire Diaries. Picture: Getty

Bess Sinclair played by Candice King

Bess is the youngest of the Sinclair sisters and strives for that perfect family image which in the Sinclair family, is beginning to become very difficult.

What has Candice King been in?

For many, you'll recognise Candice from her role as Caroline Forbes in The Vampire Diaries. She's also had recognisable parts in Legacies and The Originals.

Mamie Gummer plays one of the Sinclair sisters. Picture: Getty

Carrie Sinclair played by Mamie Gummer

The oldest of the Sinclair sisters is Carrie who is a former party girl obsessed with her two sons. However, a trip to the family island could change all of that.

What else has Mamie Gummer been in?

A big face in the acting world, Mamie has been in The Good Wife, Cake and Side Effects.

David Morse plays the father and head of the Sinclair family in We Were Liars. Picture: Getty

Harris Sinclair played by David Morse

The patriarch of the Sinclair family is Harris who found extreme wealth from building a media empire. Despite being a friendly and nice man on the outside, he's keeping some deep and dark secrets.

What else has David Morse been in?

David is most recognisable for his roles in St. Elsewhere, The Good Son and The Negotiator.

Wendy Crewson takes on Tipper Sinclair in this hit Amazon Prime series. Picture: Getty

Tipper Sinclair played by Wendy Crewson

The wife of Harris and mother of all three Sinclair sisters, Tipper has a difficult job of keeping the family together with secrets and feuds bubbling away.

What else has Wendy Crewson been in?

The Doctor, What Lies Beneath and Room are some of Wendy's most popular TV roles.

