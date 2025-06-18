Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music
18 June 2025, 15:28
"Am I the most insufferable b---- of our generation?"
Chappell Roan has opened up about the intense level of trolling and hate she's experienced and how it affects her.
There's no denying that Chappell Roan is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Songs like 'Pink Pony Club', 'HOT TO GO!' and 'Good Luck, Babe!' are modern classics and no one unites a festival crowd quite like Chappell.
However, in spite of all the love she gets, Chappell has also been subject to harsh criticism online. After speaking out on topics like toxic fan behaviour and artist rights, people have sent Chappell an overwhelming amount of hate.
Now, Chappell has spoken candidly about the backlash she's received and explained why it often makes her cry.
Chappell Roan asks fans to stop “harassing” her
In a profile with Interview, SZA praised Chappell for speaking up for artists. In response, Chappell said: "Not everyone likes that. I will yell at a b---- on the carpet. I think that right now in my career, I’m just trying to see if the way I’ve been doing it is sustainable. Am I okay with the backlash of speaking my mind?"
SZA asked if Chappell "gives a f---" about the backlash. Chappell replied: "I didn’t - until people started hating me for me and not for my art. When it’s not about my art anymore, it’s like, 'They hate me because I’m Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make.' That’s when it changed."
She added: "When things are taken out of context, people assume so much about you. I didn’t realise I’d care so much. When it comes to my art, I’m like, 'B----, you can think whatever you want. You are allowed to hate it.'
When it comes to me and my personality, it’s like, 'Damn. Am I the most insufferable b--- of our generation?'
Chappell ended by saying: "I give a f---. And it makes me cry. I don’t know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me."
