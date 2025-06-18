Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music

18 June 2025, 15:28

Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music
Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music. Picture: Bruce Glikas/WireImage, Taylor Hill/Getty Image
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"Am I the most insufferable b---- of our generation?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chappell Roan has opened up about the intense level of trolling and hate she's experienced and how it affects her.

There's no denying that Chappell Roan is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Songs like 'Pink Pony Club', 'HOT TO GO!' and 'Good Luck, Babe!' are modern classics and no one unites a festival crowd quite like Chappell.

However, in spite of all the love she gets, Chappell has also been subject to harsh criticism online. After speaking out on topics like toxic fan behaviour and artist rights, people have sent Chappell an overwhelming amount of hate.

Now, Chappell has spoken candidly about the backlash she's received and explained why it often makes her cry.

Chappell Roan asks fans to stop “harassing” her

In a profile with Interview, SZA praised Chappell for speaking up for artists. In response, Chappell said: "Not everyone likes that. I will yell at a b---- on the carpet. I think that right now in my career, I’m just trying to see if the way I’ve been doing it is sustainable. Am I okay with the backlash of speaking my mind?"

SZA asked if Chappell "gives a f---" about the backlash. Chappell replied: "I didn’t - until people started hating me for me and not for my art. When it’s not about my art anymore, it’s like, 'They hate me because I’m Kayleigh, not because they hate the songs that I make.' That’s when it changed."

She added: "When things are taken out of context, people assume so much about you. I didn’t realise I’d care so much. When it comes to my art, I’m like, 'B----, you can think whatever you want. You are allowed to hate it.'

When it comes to me and my personality, it’s like, 'Damn. Am I the most insufferable b--- of our generation?'

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chappell ended by saying: "I give a f---. And it makes me cry. I don’t know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me."

Read more Chappell Roan news here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan breaks down every song on The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

We Were Liars is this summer's hotly anticipated thriller

We Were Liars cast has some really famous faces - here's why you recognise them

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' of two years with leaked text messages

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' in leaked text messages

Love Island

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant

Love Island's Ben before and after £3000 hair transplant

Love Island

Love Island bombshell is left with the deciding which girl gets dumped from the villa

Love Island fans have strong reaction to 'brutal' and 'messy' recoupling twist

Love Island

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Love Island

Love Island's Georgia Harrison set to receive MBE from The King

Georgia Harrison becomes first ever Love Island star to receive MBE

Love Island

Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha?

Love Island's Malisha Jordan: Age, job, where she's from and more

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits